In His Own Words: Malcolm Barnwell shares his NFL journey as a seventh-round pick

Earlier that year we had lost to the Redskins in Washington. We came from behind but they beat us late and it was a thrilling game. When we faced them in the Super Bowl, we had that anger that, 'hey, we can win this game and we should've won the game in the regular season.' We felt like we were the superior team against anybody that entire year from opening day to the final whistle when we won the Super Bowl. It was just a great year for us.

When I came in there were a lot of veteran guys and you just sit back, learn from them and watch them play. In 1980, in my rookie year, we won the Super Bowl. Although we started off slow and we went as the Wild Card, it was a good learning process. When we started to bring in younger players and the older players started to leave, we already had that Raider feeling. There's no game you think you can lose. You could be down two touchdowns with 1:00 left and you still felt like you were going to win that game. We got that from the older players and of course Al Davis and his famous saying, "Just win baby!" That's just the way it was. We were doing a lot of winning. During the Al Davis time, that's really the way he brought you along, he started mixing you in with the veteran players. When Bob Chandler went down with an injury, they put me in the slot in '82 and I never gave it up. I just stayed the No. 2 receiver behind Cliff Branch.

I still talk about this today. I tell people all the time, every day I played against the two best cornerbacks that ever played the game, especially on one team. We had an outstanding free safety in Vann McElroy and Mike Davis was a great strong safety. We used to practice No. 1s against No. 1s, in practice and they were going to give you little bumps and bruises, they were very physical, they could run too. When you beat them in seven-on-seven or even the team drills, you felt like you won a game. Once you got in a game, you felt so confident, because you practiced against the best every day. That made us better receivers. When you beat them, they congratulated you because they knew you were working hard. It was a great pleasure and experience to be working against the best secondary in football at that time.

Winning the Super Bowl was something. I think the first football game I remember seeing as a child on television was the Ice Bowl. I told my mom I wanted to do that and I played Pop Warner. I came from Virginia Union, a small black school, but I had never played in front of many thousands of people until I was with the Raiders. The Raiders fans are the best. By the time we got to Tampa, Al [Davis] had made it like home, we had all these "Welcome Raiders" signs. It's a game you want to play in every year, if that's possible. Especially winning it.

When you look at the talent that was around you, you put yourself on a high pedestal, because if you can play with those kinds of greats, then you had to have a little something yourself. They were going to make sure you play Raider football and make sure you play Raider football to win.

Just to think that I actually played with these guys … I enjoy my team pictures. My kids, since they're grown up, they really have an exciting time looking at them.