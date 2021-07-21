Introducing the 2021 'Raiders Training Camp Podcast'

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick will break down everything they see at Training Camp practice — including key position battles, roster reduction and more — from the best seat in the house at Raiders HQ.
In the 10-part series premiering July 28 on the Raiders Podcast Network, Eddie and Jesse will be joined by various Raiders players and coaches plus NFL media members and insiders throughout camp.
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.