Introducing the 2021 'Raiders Training Camp Podcast'

Jul 21, 2021 at 03:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick will break down everything they see at Training Camp practice — including key position battles, roster reduction and more — from the best seat in the house at Raiders HQ.

In the 10-part series premiering July 28 on the Raiders Podcast Network, Eddie and Jesse will be joined by various Raiders players and coaches plus NFL media members and insiders throughout camp.

Subscribe: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | RSS

