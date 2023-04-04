Free Agent Scouting Report: Jakobi Meyers

NFL Network analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks breaks down his scouting report for new Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers.
Name: Jakobi Meyers
Position: Wide Receiver
College: NC State
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 203
Season: 5th
Games Studied: Steelers (Week 2), Lions (Week 4), Dolphins (Week 1 and Week 17)
Overview:
Meyers is a savvy pass catcher with the IQ, awareness and instincts to thrive as a complementary pass catcher in a versatile, ball-controlled passing game. The fifth-year pro has tallied 700-plus receiving yards in three straight seasons, while adding eight scores during that span. As a former undrafted free agent who carved out a role as a WR2/WR3 for the New England Patriots through a diligent approach to his craft, Meyers is a worker bee who fits into a hardworking culture.
As a player, the veteran is a crafty playmaker with the instincts and awareness to thrive in a system that features pre-snap adjustments and post-snap reads. Meyers' high IQ and situational awareness as a former high school/college quarterback make him a quarterback-friendly weapon in the passing game. The fifth-year pro rewards passers for their trust with clutch catches and timely playmaking in critical moments. Whether winning a 50-50 ball down the field or coming open on various crossing routes at varying depths, Meyers utilizes a subtle array of moves to create separation from defenders on horizontal and diagonal routes.
Meyers displays A-plus hands and ball skills. He's a natural pass catcher with exceptional tracking skills, particularly on over-the-shoulder tosses or off-target throws. Meyers' superb hand-eye coordination makes him a perfect candidate to fill a designated "chain mover" role on third downs. Although his production is light on touchdowns (235 catches, 2,758 yards and eight scores over four seasons), he averages 11.7 yards per catch as a quality possession receiver with a dependable game.
From a critical standpoint, Meyers must be positioned in the proper role to maximize his potential as a playmaker. The veteran lacks the speed and explosion to win as a vertical threat and offers limited upside as a big play threat. In addition, Meyers has been restricted to a limited route tree that consists of an assortment of in-breaking routes and crossing patterns. The Raiders' new free agent signee could take some time to transition into a new role as a WR2 opposite Davante Adams.
Strengths:
High IQ player with A-plus instincts and awareness
Outstanding hands and ball skills
Trick play specialist (former HS quarterback)
Crafty open-field runner
Weaknesses:
Questionable speed and explosion
Limited route tree experience (Fades, Deep Overs, and crossing routes)
Complementary player, not a WR1
How does he fit in with the Raiders?
Meyers is a productive pass catcher with a game ideally suited for a WR2/WR3 role. The fifth-year pro is a crafty route runner with the IQ, instincts and awareness to play multiple spots in an interchangeable offensive system. As a dependable pass catcher and playmaker, Meyers is the quintessential "chain mover" that every offense needs in the rotation.
View photos of new Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in action. In 60 games, Meyers has totaled 235 receptions for 2,758 yards and 8 touchdowns.