Free Agent Scouting Report: Jakobi Meyers

Meyers is a savvy pass catcher with the IQ, awareness and instincts to thrive as a complementary pass catcher in a versatile, ball-controlled passing game. The fifth-year pro has tallied 700-plus receiving yards in three straight seasons, while adding eight scores during that span. As a former undrafted free agent who carved out a role as a WR2/WR3 for the New England Patriots through a diligent approach to his craft, Meyers is a worker bee who fits into a hardworking culture.

As a player, the veteran is a crafty playmaker with the instincts and awareness to thrive in a system that features pre-snap adjustments and post-snap reads. Meyers' high IQ and situational awareness as a former high school/college quarterback make him a quarterback-friendly weapon in the passing game. The fifth-year pro rewards passers for their trust with clutch catches and timely playmaking in critical moments. Whether winning a 50-50 ball down the field or coming open on various crossing routes at varying depths, Meyers utilizes a subtle array of moves to create separation from defenders on horizontal and diagonal routes.