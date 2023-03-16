Jakobi Meyers' unique path to the Las Vegas Raiders

New England ties in Southern Nevada

One of the more obvious reasons behind Meyers coming to the Raiders is reuniting with McDaniels. The receiver said the head coach challenged him when he first arrived to NFL, but it made him a much better player in the process.

"His thing is just ironing out all the details," said Meyers. "I feel like if you take care of the little things with Josh, it'll make sure all the big things are erased. He definitely drilled home focusing on every single detail. If that's route depth, step count, inside leverage, winning outside, he made sure he drilled it. And if you didn't do it the way he liked it, you repeated it. Like I said, it helped me as a man grow because it made me focus on the little things that matter in life not just football."