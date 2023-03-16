Raiders sign WR Jakobi Meyers

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent WR Jakobi Meyers, the club announced Thursday.
Meyers, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver, joins the Raiders after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots (2019-2022). Meyers has appeared in 60 career games with 39 starts and totaled 235 receptions for 2,758 yards with eight touchdowns.
In 2022, he played in all 14 games with 13 starts, recording 67 receptions for 804 yards (12.0 avg.) and a career-high six touchdowns. Meyers set career highs in receptions (83) and receiving yards (866) in 2021.
A native of Lithonia, Ga., Meyers appeared in 31 games over three seasons at North Carolina State and finished with 168 receptions for 1,932 yards and nine touchdowns.
