Player Profile: Get to know Jakorian Bennett

Apr 29, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Rachel Gossen

With the 104th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders select speedster cornerback Jakorian Bennett from Maryland. Bennett is the first player in the secondary the Silver and Black have drafted this year.

Learn more about the cornerback below.

Name: Jakorian Bennett

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 188 pounds

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

School: Maryland

1. Bennett played at Maryland for three seasons, leading the team with 11 PBUs in 2022 and tying for Power 5 lead with 16 passes defensed in 2021.

He is a two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Conference (2021-22) and last season was named MVP of the Duke's Mayo Bowl for his game-sealing interception in the Terrapins' win over North Carolina State.

2. The 22-year-old showed off his speed and strength at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year, recording the second fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.3 second and impressing with a 40.5-inch vertical.

"High-cut cornerback who is more of a catch-challenger than an instinctive ballhawk," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in a scouting report. "The high passes defensed total is an example of how aggressive Bennett is at the catch point, and he's clearly effective at tilting the 50/50 ball in his favor."

3. He has noted Tyrann Mathieu and Terrell Owens as two players he looked up to as a kid, even pretending to be Owens when playing youth football. In Bennett's early football years, he earned the nickname "Mighty Mouse" because of his small stature and size-strength ratio, until he eventually had a growth spurt to reach 5-foot-11.

4. In high school, Bennett considered quitting football due to not seeing a lot of playing time, telling SB Nation, "All my friends, they were starting, they were playing and stuff like that, but I wasn't."

Instead, his mother and coaches encouraged him to keep at the sport, which has ultimately turned into him showing out in college and reaching the highest level of the game now as a draftee.

Draft Pick: CB Jakorian Bennett

With the 104th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected cornerback Jakorian Bennett.

