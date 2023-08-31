'I just wanted to do something a little different': Jakorian Bennett to wear No. 0

Aug 31, 2023 at 02:02 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The number zero isn't completely foreign to the Raiders. Hall of Fame center Jim Otto donned No. 00 in 1961, never missing a game in his 10-time All-Pro career. While 00 is still an inactive number in the NFL, Jakorian Bennett has the opportunity to spice things up with the single digit version – the first time No. 0 will be worn in franchise history.

An NFL player hasn't worn zero or double zero since 1972. However with the newly approved jersey number expansion, any player – outside of offensive or defensive lineman – can wear it.

"I just picked it because first off, nobody had it," Bennett said of his jersey number change. "I just wanted to do something a little different. In college I was No. 2, but we have arguably one of the best kickers in the game [Daniel Carlson] so he can keep that. It feels cool. It's just a number but now I have to go ball out with it. Really give it some meaning.

"I asked [the coaches] during camp and they were like, 'Just finish camp' with the whole process of making the team," continued Bennett. "But I definitely felt like they wanted me to earn it for sure."

Related Links

Bennett was originally given No. 29 in OTAs, and used the offseason program to showcase his emerging talent on the Silver and Black. He's routinely made plays throughout Training Camp, and only allowed one catch in 18 coverage snaps this preseason.

"He's mature, really a pleasure to work with," Josh McDaniels said of Bennett during camp. "Takes the game very seriously, intelligent, can learn quick and then take it from the meeting room to the field. You've seen him compete on some down-the-field throws. It's hard to run by the guy because he runs very well and he's trying to get his hands on balls, which we saw in college as well. Just a competitive guy, good leader, quiet at times when he's really paying attention. Does a really good job of understanding the material, works really hard at it."

When asked if Bennett had come up with a nickname for himself with his new No. 0, he took a few moments to ponder. After some thought, he reflected back on his childhood playing iconic fighting video game franchise "Moral Kombat."

"I'm going to go with Sub-Zero. That's my pick."

Practice Photos: Thursday 8.31.23

View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's (4) helmet and pads in the weight room before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's (4) helmet and pads in the weight room before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) and offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman Jr. (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) and offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman Jr. (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73), wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73), wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (53) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (53) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wider receiver Antoine Wesley (88) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wider receiver Antoine Wesley (88) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wider receiver Antoine Wesley (88) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wider receiver Antoine Wesley (88) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign 4 players to practice squad

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad.
news

Raiders practican con Jacobs de regreso 

Con su debut en la temporada regular a menos de diez días de distancia, los Malosos entrenaron con Josh Jacobs por primera vez este año.
news

Raiders mourn the passing of Gil Brandt

The deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Gil's wife, Sara, and the Brandt family at this time.
news

Josh Jacobs feeling 'like a superhero' in new jersey number 

The NFL's 2022 rushing leader returned to practice after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Latest Content

audio

'I'm glad it worked out': Josh Jacobs on his new contract. Plus, 53-man roster and practice squad announced | UFR

Aug 31, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal gives his thoughts and takeaways from the initial 53-man roster and the additions to the practice squad. Plus, hear from running back Josh Jacobs for the first time after re-signing with the Silver and Black on this edition of Upon Further Review.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 8.31.23

Aug 31, 2023

View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

'I just wanted to do something a little different': Jakorian Bennett to wear No. 0

Aug 31, 2023

The rookie cornerback will be the first Raider to wear any variation of No. 0 since "Double 0" Jim Otto.
news

Raiders sign 4 players to practice squad

Aug 31, 2023

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad.
news

Raiders practican con Jacobs de regreso 

Aug 31, 2023

Con su debut en la temporada regular a menos de diez días de distancia, los Malosos entrenaron con Josh Jacobs por primera vez este año.
news

Raiders mourn the passing of Gil Brandt

Aug 31, 2023

The deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Gil's wife, Sara, and the Brandt family at this time.
gallery

Practice Photos: Wednesday 8.30.23 

Aug 30, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from Wednesday's practice.
news

Josh Jacobs feeling 'like a superhero' in new jersey number 

Aug 30, 2023

The NFL's 2022 rushing leader returned to practice after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels addresses media following initial 53-man roster announcement

Aug 30, 2023

Read through for a few of Coach McDaniels' top quotes from his media availability Wednesday morning.
news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

Aug 30, 2023

The team signed 14 players to its practice squad Wednesday.
news

How the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders roster was built 

Aug 30, 2023

Take a closer look at how the mix of veterans and young players came to the Silver and Black.
audio

Josh Jacobs Conference Call - 8.30.23 | RPP

Aug 30, 2023

Running back Josh Jacobs addresses the media after signing a new contract with the Silver and Black.
View All
Advertising