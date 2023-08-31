'I just wanted to do something a little different': Jakorian Bennett to wear No. 0

The number zero isn't completely foreign to the Raiders. Hall of Fame center Jim Otto donned No. 00 in 1961, never missing a game in his 10-time All-Pro career. While 00 is still an inactive number in the NFL, Jakorian Bennett has the opportunity to spice things up with the single digit version – the first time No. 0 will be worn in franchise history.
An NFL player hasn't worn zero or double zero since 1972. However with the newly approved jersey number expansion, any player – outside of offensive or defensive lineman – can wear it.
"I just picked it because first off, nobody had it," Bennett said of his jersey number change. "I just wanted to do something a little different. In college I was No. 2, but we have arguably one of the best kickers in the game [Daniel Carlson] so he can keep that. It feels cool. It's just a number but now I have to go ball out with it. Really give it some meaning.
"I asked [the coaches] during camp and they were like, 'Just finish camp' with the whole process of making the team," continued Bennett. "But I definitely felt like they wanted me to earn it for sure."
Bennett was originally given No. 29 in OTAs, and used the offseason program to showcase his emerging talent on the Silver and Black. He's routinely made plays throughout Training Camp, and only allowed one catch in 18 coverage snaps this preseason.
"He's mature, really a pleasure to work with," Josh McDaniels said of Bennett during camp. "Takes the game very seriously, intelligent, can learn quick and then take it from the meeting room to the field. You've seen him compete on some down-the-field throws. It's hard to run by the guy because he runs very well and he's trying to get his hands on balls, which we saw in college as well. Just a competitive guy, good leader, quiet at times when he's really paying attention. Does a really good job of understanding the material, works really hard at it."
When asked if Bennett had come up with a nickname for himself with his new No. 0, he took a few moments to ponder. After some thought, he reflected back on his childhood playing iconic fighting video game franchise "Moral Kombat."
"I'm going to go with Sub-Zero. That's my pick."
