'I just wanted to do something a little different': Jakorian Bennett to wear No. 0

The number zero isn't completely foreign to the Raiders. Hall of Fame center Jim Otto donned No. 00 in 1961, never missing a game in his 10-time All-Pro career. While 00 is still an inactive number in the NFL, Jakorian Bennett has the opportunity to spice things up with the single digit version – the first time No. 0 will be worn in franchise history.

An NFL player hasn't worn zero or double zero since 1972. However with the newly approved jersey number expansion, any player – outside of offensive or defensive lineman – can wear it.

"I just picked it because first off, nobody had it," Bennett said of his jersey number change. "I just wanted to do something a little different. In college I was No. 2, but we have arguably one of the best kickers in the game [Daniel Carlson] so he can keep that. It feels cool. It's just a number but now I have to go ball out with it. Really give it some meaning.