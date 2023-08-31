Josh Jacobs feeling 'like a superhero' in new jersey number 

While Jacobs hopes to inherit more superhero powers from his old faithful number, he aims to continue leading the charge in the Raiders run attack. Jacobs remained in close contact with the running back room this offseason, and his teammates were ecstatic to see him return to the practice field.

"He looks like eight. I mean well he looks like 28, but he looks like eight," joked Brandon Bolden. "Same old Josh. He was away from football, he missed, we missed him but we're back to work. Having him out there today, that was big for everybody out there – including him."

Jacobs said he continued to follow the same stringent workout plan that he found to be successful ahead of his 2022 campaign. He also keeps a personal chef to help with his nutrition. While Wednesday was his first practice with the team this season, he feels that with his prep, there's no rust and he's ready to go.