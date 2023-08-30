How the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders roster was built 

The Raiders made a flurry of moves Tuesday to bring the roster down to the mandatory league limit of 53 players, giving insight to what Head Coach Josh McDaniels, General Manager Dave Ziegler and their staff saw throughout Training Camp and preseason evaluations.
Of course, this is just an initial roster; changes are expected weekly – if not daily.
With that said, let's take a look at how this Raiders roster was compiled.
Drafted by the Raiders (21):
|Player
|Position
|Year
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|2023, fourth round
|Amari Burney
|LB
|2023, sixth round
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|2019, fourth round
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|2021, third round
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|2021, fifth round
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|2019, first round
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|2021, third round
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|2023, second round
|Kolton Miller
|T
|2018, first round
|Tre'von Moehrig
|S
|2021, second round
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|T
|2022, seventh round
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|2023, fourth round
|Dylan Parham
|G
|2022, third round
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|2019, fifth round
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|2020, fourth round
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|DT
|2023, seventh round
|Chris Smith II
|S
|2023, fifth round
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|2023, third round
|Zamir White
|RB
|2022, fourth round
|Tyree Wilson
|DE
|2023, first round
|Byron Young
|DT
|2023, third round
All nine of the Raiders' 2023 draft picks made the initial 53-man roster after helping the Silver and Black to two wins in the preseason. Most notably, fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell finished the preseason with 482 yards and three touchdowns across all three games.
The team also returns three picks from the 2022 draft class – T Thayer Munford Jr., G Dylan Parham and RB Zamir White.
Kolton Miller, entering his sixth year in the league, is the Raiders' longest-tenured draft pick.
Josh Jacobs, who signed with the team last week, is on the exempt list and doesn't count against the active roster limit.
Acquired through trade (2):
|Player
|Position
|Year
|Davante Adams
|WR
|2022
|Justin Herron
|T
|2022
Acquired through free agency (27):
|Player
|Position
|Year
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|2022
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|2023
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|2022
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|2022
|Adam Butler
|DT
|2023
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|2018
|DeAndre Carter
|WR
|2023
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|G/T
|2021
|Marcus Epps
|S
|2023
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|2023
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|2023
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|2023
|Jesper Horsted
|TE
|2022
|Brian Hoyer
|QB
|2023
|John Jenkins
|DT
|2023
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|2022
|Chandler Jones
|DE
|2022
|David Long Jr.
|CB
|2023
|Jordan Meredith
|G
|2022
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|2023
|Bilal Nichols
|DT
|2022
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|2023
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|2023
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|2021
|Jerry Tillery
|DT
|2022*
|Greg Van Roten
|G
|2023
|Kristian Wilkerson
|WR
|2023
*picked up off waivers
The Silver and Black added some big names in free agency this past offseason, including QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers and CB Marcus Peters. A total of 15 of the 2023 free agent signees ended up making the initial roster.
Signed as undrafted free agents (4):
|Player
|Position
|Year
|AJ Cole
|P
|2019
|Andre James
|C
|2019
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|2022
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|S
|2022
The Raiders did not have any 2023 UDFAs make the initial roster this year, but two of last year's UDFA singings – LB Luke Masterson and S Isaiah Pola-Mao – solidified their spots on the 53-man once again.
