How the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders roster was built 

All nine of the Raiders' 2023 draft picks made the initial 53-man roster after helping the Silver and Black to two wins in the preseason. Most notably, fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell finished the preseason with 482 yards and three touchdowns across all three games.

The team also returns three picks from the 2022 draft class – T Thayer Munford Jr., G Dylan Parham and RB Zamir White.

Kolton Miller, entering his sixth year in the league, is the Raiders' longest-tenured draft pick.