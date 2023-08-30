How the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders roster was built 

Aug 30, 2023
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders made a flurry of moves Tuesday to bring the roster down to the mandatory league limit of 53 players, giving insight to what Head Coach Josh McDaniels, General Manager Dave Ziegler and their staff saw throughout Training Camp and preseason evaluations.

Of course, this is just an initial roster; changes are expected weekly – if not daily.

With that said, let's take a look at how this Raiders roster was compiled.

Drafted by the Raiders (21):

Table inside Article
Player Position Year
Jakorian Bennett CB 2023, fourth round
Amari Burney LB 2023, sixth round
Maxx Crosby DE 2019, fourth round
Divine Deablo LB 2021, third round
Nate Hobbs CB 2021, fifth round
Josh Jacobs RB 2019, first round
Malcolm Koonce DE 2021, third round
Michael Mayer TE 2023, second round
Kolton Miller T 2018, first round
Tre'von Moehrig S 2021, second round
Thayer Munford Jr. T 2022, seventh round
Aidan O'Connell QB 2023, fourth round
Dylan Parham G 2022, third round
Hunter Renfrow WR 2019, fifth round
Amik Robertson CB 2020, fourth round
Nesta Jade Silvera DT 2023, seventh round
Chris Smith II S 2023, fifth round
Tre Tucker WR 2023, third round
Zamir White RB 2022, fourth round
Tyree Wilson DE 2023, first round
Byron Young DT 2023, third round

All nine of the Raiders' 2023 draft picks made the initial 53-man roster after helping the Silver and Black to two wins in the preseason. Most notably, fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell finished the preseason with 482 yards and three touchdowns across all three games.

The team also returns three picks from the 2022 draft class – T Thayer Munford Jr., G Dylan Parham and RB Zamir White.

Kolton Miller, entering his sixth year in the league, is the Raiders' longest-tenured draft pick.

Josh Jacobs, who signed with the team last week, is on the exempt list and doesn't count against the active roster limit.

Acquired through trade (2):

Table inside Article
Player Position Year
Davante Adams WR 2022
Justin Herron T 2022

Acquired through free agency (27):

Table inside Article
Player Position Year
Ameer Abdullah RB 2022
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS 2023
Brandon Bolden RB 2022
Curtis Bolton LB 2022
Adam Butler DT 2023
Daniel Carlson K 2018
DeAndre Carter WR 2023
Jermaine Eluemunor G/T 2021
Marcus Epps S 2023
Brandon Facyson CB 2023
Jimmy Garoppolo QB 2023
Austin Hooper TE 2023
Jesper Horsted TE 2022
Brian Hoyer QB 2023
John Jenkins DT 2023
Jakob Johnson FB 2022
Chandler Jones DE 2022
David Long Jr. CB 2023
Jordan Meredith G 2022
Jakobi Meyers WR 2023
Bilal Nichols DT 2022
Marcus Peters CB 2023
Robert Spillane LB 2023
Roderic Teamer S 2021
Jerry Tillery DT 2022*
Greg Van Roten G 2023
Kristian Wilkerson WR 2023

*picked up off waivers

The Silver and Black added some big names in free agency this past offseason, including QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers and CB Marcus Peters. A total of 15 of the 2023 free agent signees ended up making the initial roster.

Signed as undrafted free agents (4):

Table inside Article
Player Position Year
AJ Cole P 2019
Andre James C 2019
Luke Masterson LB 2022
Isaiah Pola-Mao S 2022

The Raiders did not have any 2023 UDFAs make the initial roster this year, but two of last year's UDFA singings – LB Luke Masterson and S Isaiah Pola-Mao – solidified their spots on the 53-man once again.

