Janikowski Increases Distance

K Sebastian Janikowski (11) breaks his own team record for longest field goal with a 61-yard boot at Cleveland.



K Sebastian Janikowski has set a new Raiders single-season record for field goal percentage with 89.7 percent. The 10-year veteran converted 26 of 29 field goal attempts during the 2009 season.

Already the team's all-time leading scorer, Janikowski reached 1,000 points for his career when he made two field goals and an extra point during the 2009 regular season finale against Baltimore Sunday, January 3, 2010. With his 1,000 points, Janikowski is one of only 12 active NFL players to score at least 900 points as a pro.

Janikowski set a new Raiders franchise record for longest field goal in team history when he drilled a 61-yarder right down the middle Sunday, December 27, 2009, against the Browns in Cleveland. LS Jon Condo's snap was perfect, P Shane Lechler's hold was precise and Janikowski, lined up on the right hash, launched the longest successful field goal attempt in team history and the third longest in NFL history.

Janikowski has now kicked 11 of the 13 longest field goals in Silver and Black history. He has been true from 61, 57, 56, 55 (twice), and 54 (six times). Jeff Jaeger and George Fleming own the other two 54-yarders respectively.

Janikowski's 57-yard game-winning field goal in overtime October 19, 2008, against the N.Y. Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum broke his own team record at the time for longest field goal in Raiders history. The kick marked the second time in 2008 that Janikowski broke his own team record. Janikowski's 56-yard field goal during the September 14, 2008 contest at Kansas City broke the record the first time. Janikowski also tied a then-team record with a 55-yard field goal in the November 12, 2006 contest against Denver which he set on November 2, 2003 versus the Lions in Detroit.

Janikowski's 57-yard game winner against the New York Jets set an NFL mark for longest field goal to win an overtime game in league history, surpassing Green Bay's Chris Jacke's 53-yarder October 14, 1996, in a 23-20 Packers win over San Francisco.