JDR Quick Hits from Owners' Meetings

Coach Del Rio: "Well, I think what I'm most excited about is getting in and not making it so much about Derek. I thought it was all about Derek last year. We want to be able to run the ball. We want to be able to play good defense. We want to do the things that are necessary to help us be a good football team. I think as we do some of those things around him, then he has a chance to really flourish. He's a real accurate guy, move the chains for us, take some of those shots down the field, distribute the ball. I think Derek has a huge upside, so we're excited to get to work with him. One thing about Derek, he's a tenacious worker from what I've gathered in the building. Just watching him, he's coming through now working out on his own, doing things on his own, just wants to get started. Of course, we're limited with what we can do because of the CBA, but he's pushing to do everything possible right now. I'm excited about getting my hands on him, but he's a guy that's shown that he's got a real quick stroke; he's accurate, he's bright. He did some of the things that we're going to want to do, that Bill Musgrave brings to us, he did some of those things at Fresno. We're looking forward to getting going with him. I think he's got a big upside."