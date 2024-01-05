Jermaine Eluemunor receives Craig Long Award

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was named the recipient of the 10th annual Craig Long Award, the team announced Friday.

Chosen by a select group of local media and facilitated by the Las Vegas Raiders' Media Relations department, the Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large. The award is presented to a Raider each year by the President of the Las Vegas chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA).

A stalwart on the Raiders' offensive line for three years, Eluemunor has started 13 of the team's 16 games entering Sunday's season finale. The versatile lineman has made starts at both right and left tackle and has helped lead a group that ranks 11th in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed. He is just the second offensive lineman to earn the Craig Long Award for his work with the media, and the first since 2016.

The award is named for Craig Long, a valuable member of the Raiders' Public Relations staff from 1997-2004. Long, who passed away in 2007 at age 36, grew up in Laurens, Iowa, and graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin before fulfilling his childhood dream of working for his favorite team.

Here is a complete list of previous Craig Long Award winners:

2023 – T Jermaine Eluemunor

2022 – RB Josh Jacobs

2021 – DE Maxx Crosby

2020 – TE Darren Waller

2019 – TE Darren Waller

2018 – DE Frostee Rucker

2017 – RB Jalen Richard

2016 – T Donald Penn

2015 – S Charles Woodson