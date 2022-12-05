Jim Plunkett beat the odds, on and off the field, to become immortalized as a Heisman Trophy winner

JP: Bob Rinehart from Northern California was a guard for us, just a great individual. John Sande was an underweight, small center who started for us in the Rose Bowl from Reno, Nevada. Randy Vataha, a junior college transfer from Southern California, and my first year there, I had Gene Washington, who was a tremendous player and went on to play in the NFL. Dan Lightfoot, I mean these guys are still great friends to this day.

They were overlooked by possibly a lot of other schools, but these guys had other ambitions. I went to school with a lot of smart guys, not including me. They were there to get an education and go on do wonderful things in the world, but they could also play football. And they were overlooked by a lot of other schools because maybe they were undersized. We had Jackie Brown, Hillary Shockley in the backfield, just guys who made things happen. Football-wise they were overlooked by a lot of other schools but Stanford found a place for them, found a place for me.