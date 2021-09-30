Jim Plunkett to be honored by Stanford football through 'throwback' style uniforms

The Raiders' legendary quarterback Jim Plunkett is the inspiration behind the iconic look the Stanford Cardinal will be wearing this weekend.

The Cardinal football team will be wearing special throwback jerseys honoring the 50th anniversary of their 1970 and 1971 seasons in which they won back-to-back Rose Bowls. Jim Plunkett was the 1971 Rose Bowl MVP, gaining 314 yards of total offense and throwing for a touchdown. The program's throwback uniforms will also honor the 51st anniversary of his 1971 Heisman season – Stanford's lone player to win the prestigious award.