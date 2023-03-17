Jimmy Garoppolo wants to lead with 'energy' and earn respect of his new locker room

"I feel like there's probably not too many players in the league who don't know Jimmy G is, right?" Meyers said Thursday. "I heard a lot about him. I heard about personality honestly, and I feel like that's probably the easiest thing. Just a guy who's cool, calm, collected. I've seen him have good days, bad days, but I've always seen him with the same smile on his face. So, take away the X's and O's and the talent, I feel like that alone will be fun to play with."

Even with the pedigree and success Garoppolo brings with him to Las Vegas, he'll be the first to admit that nothing will be given to him. It all must be earned with time.

"I'm trying to bring an energy," he said. "Trying to get everyone on the same page, get everyone rolling in the same direction. ... I'm trying to earn it. Just because I'm the quarterback, I'm not the leader because of that.