John Fogerty to take mainstage at halftime of Sunday's Raiders-Indianapolis game

Pia Toscano, who will perform the National Anthem, has made a name for herself as a talented vocalist by quickly emerging as a fan favorite and frontrunner on American Idol's Season 10. For this performance, she is taking a break from her current tour with David Foster and Andrea Bocelli. Pia toured with American Idol's LIVE!, and alongside Jennifer Lopez in her Las Vegas Residency, "All I Have." In May 2022, she performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" at the 33rd Annual Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C. Most recently, Toscano released her debut album "I'm Good" in October 2022.