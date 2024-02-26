 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Raiders name JoJo Wooden Senior Director of Player Personnel

Feb 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Coaching-Staff-Hires_Jojo-Wooden1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – JoJo Wooden has been named Senior Director of Player Personnel of the Las Vegas Raiders, the club announced Monday.

Wooden most recently served as the Los Angeles Chargers' Interim General Manager for the final three games of the 2023 season. He previously served as the team's Director of Player Personnel from 2013-23, overseeing the pro and college scouting departments.

Prior to joining the Chargers, Wooden spent 16 seasons with the New York Jets (1997-2012), including the final six years as the club's Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He joined the Jets as a Pro Personnel Assistant in 1997 before being promoted to senior AFC Pro Scout in 2001, Assistant Director of Pro Scouting in 2003 and Director of Pro Scouting from 2004-06.

A native of Hartford, Conn., Wooden graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in sociology. He played outside linebacker for the Orange from 1989-1992 and helped his team to back-to-back top-10 national rankings during his junior and senior seasons. Wooden and his wife, Sarah, have two daughters. His brother, Terry, is currently a National Scout for the New Orleans Saints.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce 2024 coaching staff

The Silver and Black have finalized the coaching staff for the 2024 season.
news

Luke Getsy named offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders

Getsy joins the Raiders after two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, bringing with him 17 years of coaching experience, including nine in the NFL.
news

Raiders name Tom Telesco General Manager 

Telesco becomes the fifth General Manager in franchise history.
news

Antonio Pierce named Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders

Pierce, a nine-year NFL veteran player and a former Super Bowl Champion, team captain and Pro Bowl selection, posted a 5-4 record in nine games as Interim Head Coach of the Raiders in 2023. 
news

Raiders announce 3 Reserve/Future signings

The team signed G Ben Brown, S Tyreque Jones and RB Tyreik McAllister on Tuesday.
news

Raiders announce 15 Reserve/Future signings

14 of the 15 players finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.
news

Jermaine Eluemunor receives Craig Long Award

Facilitated by the Las Vegas Raiders' Media Relations department, the Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.
news

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Katharine McPhee highlight gameday entertainment as Las Vegas Raiders face the Denver Broncos

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime on Sunday afternoon as the Silver and Black conclude the 2023 season.
news

Maxx Crosby voted by teammates as Commitment to Excellence Award winner for third straight year

The award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.
news

Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Crosby and Cole both earn their third career Pro Bowl selections.
news

Raiders sign TE Zach Gentry

Additionally, the Raiders have placed TE Jesper Horsted on the Reserve/Injured List and waived T Justin Herron.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: Raiders host trivia contest on team history for Black History Month

Feb 26, 2024

To celebrate Black History Month, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted students from Green Valley High School and Mojave High School for a head-to-head trivia contest on Raiders history and Black sports history that the Raiders have been involved in over their storied history.
news

Raiders name JoJo Wooden Senior Director of Player Personnel

Feb 26, 2024

Wooden previously served as the Chargers' Director of Player Personnel from 2013-23, overseeing the pro and college scouting departments.
news

Guide to the 2024 NFL Combine: Workout schedule, media availability, how to watch and more

Feb 26, 2024

Everything you need to know with the NFL Scouting Combine on the horizon.
news

Road to the Draft: A defensive player at each position to keep on your radar at the NFL Combine

Feb 23, 2024

A look at five top defensive players to know ahead of the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
news

Raiders announce 2024 coaching staff

Feb 23, 2024

The Silver and Black have finalized the coaching staff for the 2024 season.
gallery

Photos: Raiders 2024 Coaching Staff

Feb 23, 2024

Take a look at the coaching staff Head Coach Antonio Pierce has brought in to lead the team during the 2024 season.
video

Behind The Shield - Ep. 8: Born Raider | 2023 Season

Feb 22, 2024

On this episode of "Behind The Shield," Antonio Pierce is named Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
audio

Focusing on the Defense: Who stands out amongst the 2024 NFL draft class

Feb 22, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis turn their attention to the defense and dive into the top 2024 draft prospects.
news

Road to the Draft: An offensive player at each position to watch for at the NFL Combine

Feb 22, 2024

Taking a closer look at a player from each offensive position group who the Raiders could have on their radar in Indianapolis.
audio

'He let the players be the players': Steve Wyche on Antonio Pierce, Maxx Crosby | UFR

Feb 22, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal is joined by NFL Network's Steve Wyche to talk about Las Vegas, Head Coach Antonio Pierce and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
audio

Daniel Jeremiah's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine Conference Call - 2.22.24 | RPP

Feb 22, 2024

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah addresses various members of the media to preview the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. (Courtesy/NFL Communications)
gallery

The best of practice photos from 2023

Feb 22, 2024

Take a look back at the best practice photos from the Raiders' 2023 season.
View All
Advertising
Auditions