Raiders name JoJo Wooden Senior Director of Player Personnel

HENDERSON, Nev. – JoJo Wooden has been named Senior Director of Player Personnel of the Las Vegas Raiders, the club announced Monday.

Wooden most recently served as the Los Angeles Chargers' Interim General Manager for the final three games of the 2023 season. He previously served as the team's Director of Player Personnel from 2013-23, overseeing the pro and college scouting departments.

Prior to joining the Chargers, Wooden spent 16 seasons with the New York Jets (1997-2012), including the final six years as the club's Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He joined the Jets as a Pro Personnel Assistant in 1997 before being promoted to senior AFC Pro Scout in 2001, Assistant Director of Pro Scouting in 2003 and Director of Pro Scouting from 2004-06.