Josh Jacobs, Daniel Carlson voted to 2022 PFWA All-NFL team

Running back Josh Jacobs and kicker Daniel Carlson have been selected to the 2022 Professional Football Writers of America's (PFWA) All-NFL team.
Both Jacobs and Carlson were AP First Team All-Pro selections as well. The Raiders running back had a career year, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) and scrimmage yards (2,053). As for Carlson, he made 91.9 percent of his field goals and made a league-high 11 field goals from 50+ yards. This is each of their first selections to the PFWA All-NFL team.
The Raiders' third First-Team All-Pro this season, Davante Adams, was named to the 2022 PFWA All-AFC team, along with 2023 Pro Bowl starter Maxx Crosby. Adams led the league in touchdown receptions (14) and Crosby led the league in tackles for loss (22).
In total, the Raiders had four players on the All-AFC team with Jacobs and Carlson included – the second-most selections from an AFC team this season.
Below is the full 2022 PFWA All-AFC Team:
Offense
QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
WR – Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders; Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
T – Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
Defense
DE – Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
OLB – Matthew Judon, New England Patriots; Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers/Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (tie)
MLB – Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
CB – Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Special Teams
PK – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs
KR – Nyheim Hines, Buffalo Bills
PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
ST – Justin Hardee, New York Jets