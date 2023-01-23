Josh Jacobs, Daniel Carlson voted to 2022 PFWA All-NFL team

Both Jacobs and Carlson were AP First Team All-Pro selections as well. The Raiders running back had a career year, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) and scrimmage yards (2,053). As for Carlson, he made 91.9 percent of his field goals and made a league-high 11 field goals from 50+ yards. This is each of their first selections to the PFWA All-NFL team.