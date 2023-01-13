Presented By

By the Numbers: How three Raiders earned their AP 2022 NFL All-Pro First Team selections

Jan 13, 2023 at 01:44 PM
The Las Vegas Raiders had three players selected to the Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro First Team: Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Daniel Carlson.

This is the seventh time in NFL history the Raiders have at least three AP All-Pro First Team selections, and just the second time since 1992. These three players were also selected to the Pro Football Focus 2022 All-Pro First Team.

Here are the numbers behind the stellar seasons of the Silver and Black All-Pro trio.

Davante Adams

25

Adams became the new franchise record holder for most receiving yards in a single-season (1,553). It was his second straight season with over 1,500 receiving yards.

The record he broke was set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown in 1997, a record that stood for 25 seasons.

14

No. 17 led the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 14. This is his second time in his career that he's led the NFL in that category, the other being the 2020 season. Additionally, he had five games this season with multiple touchdown catches.

3

This is Adams' third consecutive season in which he's been selected to the AP NFL All-Pro First Team. In each of those three seasons, he's compiled at least 1,300 receiving yards and double-digit receiving touchdowns.

"Congrats to my teammates and other boys around the league on their All-Pro nods," Davante Adams wrote on his personal Twitter account. "As for me. ... [T]hat's three first team blessings in a row. God is great."

Josh Jacobs

1

Josh Jacobs was No. 1 in the league not only in rushing yards (1,653) but in yards from scrimmage (2,053) and first downs rushing (93) as well. These are both career-high marks for the running back in his first season being selected as an All-Pro.

"[I]ndividually, it's definitely an honor to be selected," Josh Jacobs told the Associated Press.

86

His 86-yard walkoff touchdown run in Seattle held up as the longest rush in the NFL this season. The run propelled the Silver and Black to their second straight overtime victory in Week 12.

4

The Raiders were 4-1 in games this season where Jacobs had at least 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. The team is also 8-1 in games he's reached this benchmark in his career.

Daniel Carlson

11

Carlson led all kickers in field goals made from 50+ yards with 11, setting a new NFL record in the process. He made two 57-yard field goals this season, which are his new career longest.

34

The Raiders kicker made 34 field goals in total this season, second in the league only behind Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. It's also the second-most he's made in a season in his career.

91.9

This was Carlson's third consecutive season making over 90 percent of his field goal attempts. In the 2022 season, he made 91.9 percent of his field goals, which was tied for fourth-highest in the NFL (min. 30 attempts).

Photos: Raiders' 2022 season stat leaders

View photos of the leaders on offense and defense for the Silver and Black during the 2022 season.

QB Derek Carr Passing yards - 3,522
1 / 10

QB Derek Carr

Passing yards - 3,522

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs Rushing yards - 1,653
2 / 10

RB Josh Jacobs

Rushing yards - 1,653

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Davante Adams Receiver Yards - 1,653
3 / 10

WR Davante Adams

Receiver Yards - 1,653

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Davante Adams Touchdowns - 14
4 / 10

WR Davante Adams

Touchdowns - 14

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson Total points - 137
5 / 10

K Daniel Carlson

Total points - 137

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby Tackles - 88
6 / 10

DE Maxx Crosby

Tackles - 88

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby Sacks - 12.5
7 / 10

DE Maxx Crosby

Sacks - 12.5

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson Pass deflections - 9
8 / 10

CB Amik Robertson

Pass deflections - 9

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Duron Harmon, LB Denzel Perryman and CB Amik Robertson Interceptions - 2
9 / 10

S Duron Harmon, LB Denzel Perryman and CB Amik Robertson

Interceptions - 2

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby Forced fumbles - 3
10 / 10

DE Maxx Crosby

Forced fumbles - 3

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
