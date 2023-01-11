Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs selected to inaugural NFLPA All-Pro Team

Jan 11, 2023
Power to the players.

For the first time, the NFL Players Association created their own All-Pro Team for the 2022 season. Every active NFL player had the opportunity to cast their vote for the team, with the results exclusively decided by their collective votes. Each player was allowed to vote for their own position group and position groups they line up against.

Players were not allowed to vote for themselves or their own teammates, and any player that missed five or more games as of Week 15 was ruled ineligible.

Two members of the Silver and Black were selected to the team by their peers: running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Davante Adams.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) and yards from scrimmage (2,053), while Adams led the league in touchdown receptions (14) and had his second straight season with at least 1,500 receiving yards and 100 catches.

The Raiders are the fifth team in NFL history to have 1,500-yard running back and a 1,500-yard wide receiver in the same season.

