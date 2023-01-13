Josh Jacobs nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Jan 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM
After a career season, Josh Jacobs has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Year.

In his fourth year in the Silver and Black, Jacobs took home the NFL rushing crown with a league-high 1,653 rushing yards – the second-most in a single season in franchise history – and joined Hall of Famer Marcus Allen as the only two Raiders ever to win the rushing title.

No. 28 also paced the league with 2,053 all-purpose yards and 93 rushing first downs – the most in a single season by a Raiders RB since 1994.

Jacobs was named FedEx Ground Player of the Week twice this season (Week 12 and 13). He also won AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his record-shattering 303-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, where he sealed the Raiders' win in overtime on an 86-yard touchdown run. It went into the league record books as the second-longest overtime rushing touchdown and fourth-longest overtime scrimmage touchdown since 1974.

Adding more accolades to his name, Jacobs earned his second career Pro Bowl nod in December and was recently named to the AP NFL All-Pro First Team for the first time in his career.

Voting is live through Feb. 9 at nfl.com/fedex or via Twitter poll on the @NFL handle. The FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Year will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9, airing on NBC from 6-8 p.m. PT.

Top Shots: Adams, Crosby and Jacobs selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Take a look at images from Pro Bowlers Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs' 2022 seasons so far in the Silver and Black.

