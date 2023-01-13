Josh Jacobs nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Jacobs was named FedEx Ground Player of the Week twice this season (Week 12 and 13). He also won AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his record-shattering 303-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, where he sealed the Raiders' win in overtime on an 86-yard touchdown run. It went into the league record books as the second-longest overtime rushing touchdown and fourth-longest overtime scrimmage touchdown since 1974.