Josh Jacobs nominated for Week 9 Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Quarterback Kyler Murray (Cardinals), running backs Devin Singletary (Bills) and Josh Jacobs (Raiders), wide receiver DK Metcalf (Seahawks) and linebacker Devin White (Buccaneers) are the nominees for the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK for Week 9, the NFL announced today.

Fans can vote for one of these five players on www.nfl.com/rookies through Friday at 3 PM ET to determine the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK. The PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.