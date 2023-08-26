Raiders sign RB Josh Jacobs

Aug 26, 2023 at 10:49 AM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed RB Josh Jacobs, the club announced Saturday.

Last season, the Tulsa, Okla. native led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards, joining Marcus Allen (1985) and Clem Daniels (led the AFL in 1963) as the only three players in franchise history to win a league rushing title. His rushing total is the second highest in team history, behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen's 1,759 yards in 1985. He also led the league with 93 rushing first downs and 2,053 total yards from scrimmage.

Jacobs has totaled 4,740 career rushing yards, surpassing Marcus Allen (4,638) for the most rushing yards by a Raiders running back through his first four seasons. Since entering the league in 2019, Jacobs ranks in the top five in both rushing yards (4,740) and rushing touchdowns (40) among all running backs. He has become the third player in club history with three seasons of at least 1,000 rushing yards and is just the second running back in Raiders history to earn multiple Pro Bowl selections in their first four seasons in the NFL.

Jacobs was the Raiders' first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

