Journey's Neal Schon to perform National Anthem on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Neal Schon, founder and guitarist for Journey, will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. The three-time Hall of Fame and Grammy Award winning artist is one of the most accomplished and recognized guitarists and songwriters worldwide.

Admired as a trailblazer and inspiration to millions, the Journey founder has long established his position as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, with some of the top all-time best-selling singles and albums, including multiple Gold and Platinum as well as two Diamond certifications, over 100 million records sold, and over a billion Spotify streams. Schon founded Journey in 1972 and has been the only consistent member, having participated in every album and tour to date. He is not only the founding member of Journey, but was a member of Santana at the age of 15 and has performed with a variety of other acts including Bad English, Jan Hammer, HSAS, and has released 11 solo albums, including his latest, Universe.