Raiders place Drake and Kwiatkoski on IR, sign Compton to practice squad

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders placed running back Kenyan Drake and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on the Reserve/Injured list. Additionally, the team designated safety Tyree Gillespie and defensive tackle Darius Philon to return from Reserve/Injured.

Linebacker Will Compton was signed to the practice squad.

Compton previously played for the Raiders during the 2019 season, where he recorded 41 total tackles across nine games (four starts). The linebacker started his career with the Washington Football Team (2013-17) and played two seasons for the Titans (2018, 2020).