Raiders place Drake and Kwiatkoski on IR, sign Compton to practice squad

Dec 08, 2021 at 01:31 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
drake-release-12821-thumb

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders placed running back Kenyan Drake and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on the Reserve/Injured list. Additionally, the team designated safety Tyree Gillespie and defensive tackle Darius Philon to return from Reserve/Injured.

Linebacker Will Compton was signed to the practice squad.

Compton previously played for the Raiders during the 2019 season, where he recorded 41 total tackles across nine games (four starts). The linebacker started his career with the Washington Football Team (2013-17) and played two seasons for the Titans (2018, 2020).

In a corresponding move, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was released from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Raiders engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshop

Members of the Raiders spent the day engaging with Southern Nevada youth, connecting in shared interests including music, sports, pop culture and character development.
news

Darren Waller named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Considered one of the NFL's most prestigious honors, the award recognizes a player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
news

Raiders promote FB Sutton Smith to active roster

The fullback has appeared in two games this season for the Silver and Black.
news

Run-DMC's Rev Run to perform at halftime on Sunday

The front man of seminal hip-hop group Run-DMC, Rev Run has sold tens of millions of records worldwide and is widely credited for ushering rap music into mainstream culture.
news

Steve Hill to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Hill's early and constant advocacy on behalf of the Raiders and unwavering support was a crucial element to the Silver & Black's relocation to Southern Nevada.
news

Vanessa Hudgens to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Hudgens rose to fame portraying Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's breakaway sensation High School Musical film series, which brought her significant mainstream success.
news

Raiders sign long snapper Carson Tinker to active roster

The 6-foot, 237-pound long snapper has made stops with the Jaguars, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Raiders assist community by providing Thanksgiving meals

Raiders, LVRFA members and alumni including Roy Hart and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson assisted with the distribution during the drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders honor veterans and active military during Salute to Service

The Raiders are commemorating Salute to Service through several activations to honor our veterans and active military.
news

Raiders activate Roderic Teamer, place Alec Ingold on IR

Teamer returns to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list.
news

Henderson Mayor Debra March to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

March championed the Raiders' efforts to locate, secure and construct the team's business and practice base at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson.
Advertising