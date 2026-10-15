Key Matchups: The mission is clear. Raiders must find a way to contain Josh Allen

Crosby, now a five-time Pro Bowler, is considered the heart and soul of the Raiders defense. He ranks top 10 among edge rushers in pass rush win rate (27%) despite being double teamed on nearly half his pass rushing snaps, per ESPN Analytics.

"What makes him so good is his motor," Allen said. "He's extremely relentless. He's never out of the play. He's on the field dang nearly every snap too. He's an ultimate competitor and a guy that you have to understand where he's at at all times."

As for Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, he ranks second in the league in rushing touchdowns (eight) while having thrown for 1,249 yards and seven touchdowns through five games. In the Bills' Week 5 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams, Allen posted 210 passing yards, 121 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

Going into his fourth matchup against Allen, collegiately and professionally, the quarterback's year-by-year improvement has been evident to Crosby.

"[J]ust seeing how far he's come as a player, he's been impressive," Crosby. "Great competitor and a guy that you got to be at your best."

"I talk about this all the time, but if you put the work in, put the time in, you start doing laps around people," he added. "If you do it for a year, and then three years and five [years] and you just consistently work on your game, all the work you do in the dark is going to come out in front of everybody. And I think he's a testament of that. I give him a lot of credit."

And in case you were wondering, Allen was driving down the field late in that 2016 matchup to either win or tie the game against the Eagles. Crosby and his defensive line flushed Allen out the pocket, forcing him to throw an interception.