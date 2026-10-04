Keys to the Game: The path to 4-0 starts with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty setting the tone against the Chiefs

It is all about us
Despite the Chiefs' dominance in the AFC West over the past decade, the Raiders must avoid worrying about their opponent and focus on what they can control on game day. The Raiders' effort, toughness (mental and physical) and execution are determined by their players' ability to lock in and focus on one play at a time. Whether the play delivers a positive or negative result, the Raiders cannot let their emotions waver because of the scoreboard or the situation. By focusing on the process instead of the result, the Raiders can slowly and methodically beat down the Chiefs with high-level execution and overwhelming physicality. If the Raiders focus on playing the game the right way with outstanding energy and effort, the scoreboard will take care of itself.
Feed the playmakers
The Raiders offense has plenty of star power with Kirk Cousins, Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers thriving within Klint Kubiak's system. The trio has put up impressive numbers as the designated playmakers in an exotic, smash-mouth offense that creates and exploits mismatches all over the field. Against the Chiefs, the Raiders will need their top players to maximize their touches to produce enough first downs and touchdowns to control the game. Jeanty needs to finish with 100-plus scrimmage yards, with most of those yards coming on runs between the tackles to take advantage of his rugged running style and an ultra-physical offensive line. Bowers has to touch the ball early and often as the No. 1 option in the passing game.
Last week, the All-Pro tight end finished with 10 catches on 13 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. Against the Chiefs, Bowers must match that stat line to ensure the Raiders offense is clicking, with Cousins finding No. 89 and others in pivotal moments to extend drives and close out the game. For the Raiders to pick up their fourth win, the offense must run through their dominant playmakers to get it done.
Keep "K9" in check
The reigning Super Bowl MVP has made his mark on the Chiefs offense as a versatile playmaker who can get done as a runner or receiver. Walker enters Week 4 as the NFL's leading rusher (360 rushing yards and a 5.5 yards-per-carry average), while also amassing 11 catches and 82 receiving yards. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder has done it by forcing a league-high 41 missed tackles this season, per Next Gen Stats, reflecting his explosiveness and elusiveness in the open field. To counter his big-play potential, the Raiders must keep an eye on No. 9 at all times and run to the ball like mad men. The only way to keep Walker from surpassing the 100-yard mark on the ground is for the Raiders to keep him in check by tackling him in space and limiting his yards after contact. By taking away the most explosive dimension of the Chiefs offense, the Raiders can force Patrick Mahomes to win the game by relying on an underachieving supporting cast.
The Raiders prep for their Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.