Keys to the Game: The path to 4-0 starts with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty setting the tone against the Chiefs

The reigning Super Bowl MVP has made his mark on the Chiefs offense as a versatile playmaker who can get done as a runner or receiver. Walker enters Week 4 as the NFL's leading rusher (360 rushing yards and a 5.5 yards-per-carry average), while also amassing 11 catches and 82 receiving yards. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder has done it by forcing a league-high 41 missed tackles this season, per Next Gen Stats, reflecting his explosiveness and elusiveness in the open field. To counter his big-play potential, the Raiders must keep an eye on No. 9 at all times and run to the ball like mad men. The only way to keep Walker from surpassing the 100-yard mark on the ground is for the Raiders to keep him in check by tackling him in space and limiting his yards after contact. By taking away the most explosive dimension of the Chiefs offense, the Raiders can force Patrick Mahomes to win the game by relying on an underachieving supporting cast.