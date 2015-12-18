Khalil Mack Records Five Sacks Earns Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Week

**
Khalil Mack**records five sacks in the Raiders' win has been voted the CASTROL EDGE CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK for Week 14, the NFL announced today.
The Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week is the best performer or performance of the week that represents strength in key moments.
Mack tied the Raiders franchise record with five sacks in a game, a record held by Hall of Famer Howie Long. His 14 sacks on the season lead the NFL. His strip-sack of Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler resulted in a safety at cut Denver's lead to 12-9, as the Raiders mounted a come-from-behind victory.