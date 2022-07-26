Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker taking the reins as leaders of the offensive line

Jul 26, 2022 at 03:38 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

2018 draft classmates Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker are going into this season as the longest-tenured Raiders offensive linemen. With that comes a lot of responsibility for setting the precedent for the rest of the unit.

Through the ups and downs of their collective journeys, the two tackles have seemingly found their footing in the trenches. They have developed chemistry with Derek Carr through the years and are now tasked with getting on the same page in a new offense.

Miller and Parker said they've both shied away from any outside noise or expectations this year – Parker going as far as deleting his social media. Their sole purpose is to get themselves and their teammates better throughout Training Camp.

"There's a lot of distractions outside the building, but we really want to keep as together as we can," Miller told the media Tuesday. "Keep all the noise in here. We like to set our own expectations and try to exceed that. Really it starts internally, at least for me. ... I feel as a group, we set our own expectations and we strive to achieve them each day."

Related Links

Parker, like Miller, was put into a starting role on the offensive line as a rookie. Last season, he saw the most action in his career starting at right tackle after first-round pick Alex Leatherwood moved to guard. Parker said there's "an outright competition" for that right tackle spot throughout camp, and believes that playing more disciplined football will set himself apart in the room.

"It's been a gradual progression over the years," said Parker. "I took a lot of lumps my rookie year. Second year, I didn't play a lot, played when I was needed. Third year, it was kind of the same thing. Just learning behind the guys who were ahead of me. Then when it was my turn, just using what they taught me and being the best that I can for my team.

"I'm literally competing every rep I get."

Miller and Parker will be asked to step up even more as leaders of the line with the recent retirements of Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good. Both Incognito and Good were steady forces alongside Miller and Parker, but had significant injuries hamper them in 2021. Heading into the first practice in pads Wednesday, the fifth-year vets' focus is to continue creating cohesion within the offensive line and be ready to compete with great intensity.

"I try to keep us going during those dog days of camp. We feel the 100-plus heat – we all do," said Parker. "I try to keep us positive. A lot of the guys look up to me, so I try to always be – somebody's got to be the uplifting guy so I try to be that. Even when I'm not having my best day. I might take an 'L' here or there, but I try to always throw it behind me. ... Just trying to be that leader we need in our room."

Those hard, hot days have only made the group – which feels like a brotherhood, according to Miller – even closer.

"I feel like we really click together," Miller said. "I feel like we really push off each other [well]. It's a very competitive room, but there's still love for each other. We want each other to get better. Really, that's the best room you want to have – guys that care for each other but will compete their ass off every day."

Training Camp Practice: 7.26.22

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for exclusive photos of the Silver and Black's 2022 Training Camp practice.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell's (99) helmet on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell's (99) helmet on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
95 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
96 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
97 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
98 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
99 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
100 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
101 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Footballs on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
102 / 156

Footballs on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
103 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
104 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
105 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
106 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
107 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
108 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
109 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
110 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69), tight end Foster Moreau (87) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
111 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69), tight end Foster Moreau (87) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyler Fackrell (57), tight end Jacob Hollister (88) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
112 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyler Fackrell (57), tight end Jacob Hollister (88) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
113 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
114 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
115 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
116 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
117 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
118 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
119 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
120 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
121 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
122 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
123 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
124 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
125 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
126 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
127 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
128 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
129 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
130 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
131 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
132 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
133 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
134 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
135 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
136 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
137 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
138 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
139 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
140 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
141 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
142 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
143 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
144 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
145 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
146 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
147 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
148 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
149 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
150 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) and cornerback Chris Jones (41) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
151 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) and cornerback Chris Jones (41) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
152 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
153 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
154 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
155 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
156 / 156

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/26: The Raiders' secondary got after it Tuesday morning

A few observations from the Silver and Black's last practice before pads come on Wednesday.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/24: Keelan Cole showing flashes in deep wide receiver room

Here are a few observations from the Raiders' fourth Training Camp practice.

news

Mack Hollins making quite the impression on the Raiders' locker room

The receiver's humorous persona and trademark 'Mack Hollins Mile' have been the talk of his Silver and Black teammates.

news

Duron Harmon, going into his 10th NFL season, is 'always trying to get better'

Harmon is doing everything he can 'to elevate the level of play' in the Raiders defense during Training Camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/23: Hard work is seemingly paying off for Alex Leatherwood

The Silver and Black have logged their third Training Camp practice of the season. Here are a few Saturday observations.

news

Derek Carr getting in sync with new offensive coordinator, receivers early in Training Camp

Mick Lombardi has seen the 'willingness to work hard, accept anything and do whatever necessary to help the team win' from Derek Carr.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/21: Camp officially gets underway in the desert

The Silver and Black are back on the field after Training Camp practice kicked off Thursday.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Raiders' veteran leadership set to steer this young ship

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions for Raider Nation after the release of the initial 53-man roster and practice squad.

news

Mike Mayock is 'not hiding from expectations' heading into the regular season

The general manager, alongside Raiders staff, is looking forward to their front-office decisions paying dividends in the 2021 season.

news

Observations from the Raiders' initial 53-man roster

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down his thoughts on the initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season.

news

Raiders' top plays from the preseason slate

With the regular season around the corner, take a look at some of the best highlights from the Silver and Black's three preseason games.

Advertising