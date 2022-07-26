Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker taking the reins as leaders of the offensive line

Miller and Parker will be asked to step up even more as leaders of the line with the recent retirements of Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good. Both Incognito and Good were steady forces alongside Miller and Parker, but had significant injuries hamper them in 2021. Heading into the first practice in pads Wednesday, the fifth-year vets' focus is to continue creating cohesion within the offensive line and be ready to compete with great intensity.

"I try to keep us going during those dog days of camp. We feel the 100-plus heat – we all do," said Parker. "I try to keep us positive. A lot of the guys look up to me, so I try to always be – somebody's got to be the uplifting guy so I try to be that. Even when I'm not having my best day. I might take an 'L' here or there, but I try to always throw it behind me. ... Just trying to be that leader we need in our room."

Those hard, hot days have only made the group – which feels like a brotherhood, according to Miller – even closer.