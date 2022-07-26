Training Camp Notebook 7/26: The Raiders' secondary got after it Tuesday morning

Things are rapidly beginning to take shape for the Silver and Black in Training Camp, with their first preseason game on the horizon. The depth in the Raiders' running back room and secondary have become more noticeable than ever this week, with multiple players leaving an impression with their efforts.
Here are a couple of observations from Tuesday morning's practice inside of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Active day in coverage from Raiders defense
There were an ample amount of plays made by the Raiders' secondary on Tuesday.
The amount of talent the Silver and Black has on the offensive side of the ball has brought out the best in the defensive backs room as well. The first interception of the day came from veteran Duron Harmon, who made a diving catch on the sideline off of a fade route. Another interception was grabbed by linebacker Kenny Young, who made a play off a deflected ball.
Additionally, two impressive pass deflections were made by cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Amik Robertson. Ya-Sin's came against Hunter Renfrow in man coverage while Robertson almost came down with a one-handed interception off a deep route to Tyron Johnson.
Brandon Bolden bringing the boom
The running back room, as deep as it is, is getting maximum production from the oldest guy in the room in Brandon Bolden.
Bolden, 32, has looked fresh as a spring chicken throughout camp and has brought a great veteran presence to the locker room. McDaniels and Ziegler obviously knew what they were getting with Bolden, signing him as a free agent this offseason after his eight seasons in New England with them.
"I'm here to help everyone out because I know the system," said Bolden. "There isn't an answer I can't give or find out for any of my teammates."
Quote of the day
It’s a very competitive room but there’s still love for each other. We want each other to get better. Really, that’s the best room you want to have – guys that care for each other, but will compete their ass off every day. Kolton Miller
