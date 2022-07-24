Mack Hollins making quite the impression on the Raiders' locker room

Jul 24, 2022 at 01:16 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Mack Hollins describes himself as one that marches to the beat of his own drum.

Nevertheless, the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver hasn't had any trouble adapting to his new teammates and bringing his unique energy into the locker room.

"If you were to ask everybody, 'Who's the weirdest guy in the locker room?' they'd probably put Mack top five in there," Hollins joked after practice Sunday. "I think it's just 'cause I really don't care what people think about me. I'm not trying to live forever. I'm here for a short amount of time and if you don't like me, then so be it. But I try to enjoy the time that we have here because I know a football career is even shorter than any other career.

"So if I'm going to be here with y'all for 12 hours a day, I better enjoy being around y'all, or y'all are going to enjoy being around me."

Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs are two of Hollins teammates in particular that thoroughly enjoy the 12 hours a day they've spent with him since minicamp.

"I don't want to give that guy too much credit, but I've known him a couple of months, and he's probably one of the top five funniest guys I've ever met in my life," Waller told the media Saturday.

"Mack Hollins, man, that's an amazing dude," Jacobs added. "He's funny. And he's a hard worker man. He comes out there every day and he puts in the work. And I'm excited to see about him. He's smart too, I don't think I've ever seen a guy pick up an offense so fast honestly."

Related Links

Something has also become popular within the locker room is what is now considered his trademark "Mack Hollins Mile." Waller, Jacobs and Foster Moreau are a few that have openly talked about running the mile that has a peculiar twist to it.

"[Y]ou don't have to be a big name to understand that people put in big work a lot of the time. And for me, Mack Hollins is a perfect example of that," Moreau said. "Leading by example, taking guys after every run, every lift, every workout and we're running miles with Mack Hollins. And I'm guilty of missing a few because the guy is a different breed.

"It's definitely a little bit more than a mile, which tends to piss some people off, but we get it and we run it and we shut up and just do it," continued Moreau. "Some people cut corners and some people don't."

When asked about what exactly the "Mack Hollins Mile" entails, Hollins went into detail about what makes the mile so difficult. He also said, to him, the mile is more about the mental aspect than the physical.

"I always run a mile after every workout," said Hollins. "Some of the guys started seeing it and they started doing it. At this level, every player can run a mile no problem after every workout. There's not time on it, there's no speed on it, you just have to do it. It's just mental. You do a hard workout, you do a hard lift and at the end of the day, I can still do a mile. When you're third, fourth quarter and I'm hurting, I can still do a mile, I can still get a couple more plays. That's the mindset."

That mindset displays a more serious side to Hollins that comes out once he steps on the field. Hollins is coming off a career season in Miami, catching four touchdowns in 2021. This body of work Hollins displays in Training Camp could ultimately decide how big his role will be in the offense, playing alongside more established players such as Waller, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

Hollins also hopes that with his play, he can elevate the other receivers in the room as well.

"Obviously, Josh [McDaniels] is great with creating things that give offenses the best opportunity to win," he said. "Whether that's a different guy at that, technically, third wide receiver, it's just all packages. Whether it's me or Kee [Keelan Cole], T-Billy [Tyron Johnson], Jordan [Veasy] or DJ [Turner], [Dillon] Stoner, even Justin [Hall], whoever's in there is in there.

"We've always been taught if you're in the game, you're the starter, you're the guy. That's how we're going to treat it. It's not like the third spot is the guy, it can be a revolving door."

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/24: Keelan Cole showing flashes in deep wide receiver room

Here are a few observations from the Raiders' fourth Training Camp practice.

news

Duron Harmon, going into his 10th NFL season, is 'always trying to get better'

Harmon is doing everything he can 'to elevate the level of play' in the Raiders defense during Training Camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/23: Hard work is seemingly paying off for Alex Leatherwood

The Silver and Black have logged their third Training Camp practice of the season. Here are a few Saturday observations.

news

Derek Carr getting in sync with new offensive coordinator, receivers early in Training Camp

Mick Lombardi has seen the 'willingness to work hard, accept anything and do whatever necessary to help the team win' from Derek Carr.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/21: Camp officially gets underway in the desert

The Silver and Black are back on the field after Training Camp practice kicked off Thursday.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Raiders' veteran leadership set to steer this young ship

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions for Raider Nation after the release of the initial 53-man roster and practice squad.

news

Mike Mayock is 'not hiding from expectations' heading into the regular season

The general manager, alongside Raiders staff, is looking forward to their front-office decisions paying dividends in the 2021 season.

news

Observations from the Raiders' initial 53-man roster

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down his thoughts on the initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season.

news

Raiders' top plays from the preseason slate

With the regular season around the corner, take a look at some of the best highlights from the Silver and Black's three preseason games.

news

Time for the Raiders to make some critical decisions after preseason loss to 49ers

Head Coach Jon Gruden has a lot to evaluate from his roster after a 34-10 loss to their former cross-bay rival.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop preseason finale to Niners

The Silver and Black's reserves got plenty of run in the 34-10 loss in Santa Clara.

Advertising