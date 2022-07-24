Mack Hollins making quite the impression on the Raiders' locker room

Something has also become popular within the locker room is what is now considered his trademark "Mack Hollins Mile." Waller, Jacobs and Foster Moreau are a few that have openly talked about running the mile that has a peculiar twist to it.

"[Y]ou don't have to be a big name to understand that people put in big work a lot of the time. And for me, Mack Hollins is a perfect example of that," Moreau said. "Leading by example, taking guys after every run, every lift, every workout and we're running miles with Mack Hollins. And I'm guilty of missing a few because the guy is a different breed.

"It's definitely a little bit more than a mile, which tends to piss some people off, but we get it and we run it and we shut up and just do it," continued Moreau. "Some people cut corners and some people don't."

When asked about what exactly the "Mack Hollins Mile" entails, Hollins went into detail about what makes the mile so difficult. He also said, to him, the mile is more about the mental aspect than the physical.