Training Camp Notebook 7/21: Camp officially gets underway in the desert

A couple of big returns

Both Denzelle Good and Kenyan Drake have battled through injuries to be cleared for Training Camp. Good tore his ACL Week 1 against the Ravens while Drake fractured his ankle Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. The two found their way back on the field today, much to the delight of their new head coach.

"As a coach, when you finally get that final go ahead from the training staff like, 'They're cleared, they're good to go, they're ready to go' – it just makes you feel good because you know you're finally getting closer to whole," said Josh McDaniels. "And those guys have obviously done a lot in the league, done a lot for this organization.

"Eager to work with them as a coach who hasn't coached them before. ... They've both had a great attitude. They've both worked extremely hard to put themselves in this position to come back and contribute."