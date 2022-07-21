Training Camp Notebook 7/21: Camp officially gets underway in the desert

Jul 21, 2022
Levi Edwards

I've heard a lot of good albums in my day that have a good intro interlude to start it off right. So, let's consider this the intro interlude for the Raiders' 2022 Training Camp.

There were a lot of familiar faces gracing the practice field Thursday morning, marking the first day of Training Camp practice after rookies reported July 18 and veterans on July 20. Even though the Raiders are still early in the process in figuring things out with a new coaching staff, a few things stood out from the first day.

Davante Adams in the flesh

No pads, no real action, no plays being called, but Davante Adams is just different when he steps on the field. I learned that first-hand today.

The way he moves on the football field looks effortless, and he ran routine routes with precision and caught plenty of balls in stride. He also made a few nice back shoulder catches during his drills. I guess the best word to describe Adams play style is "ease."

To many of you reading this, this is probably no surprise. I mean, the man has been a part of Madden 99 Club the past three years. Nevertheless, it's still pretty cool to see him in person getting in reps with best bud Derek Carr.

A couple of big returns

Both Denzelle Good and Kenyan Drake have battled through injuries to be cleared for Training Camp. Good tore his ACL Week 1 against the Ravens while Drake fractured his ankle Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. The two found their way back on the field today, much to the delight of their new head coach.

"As a coach, when you finally get that final go ahead from the training staff like, 'They're cleared, they're good to go, they're ready to go' – it just makes you feel good because you know you're finally getting closer to whole," said Josh McDaniels. "And those guys have obviously done a lot in the league, done a lot for this organization.

"Eager to work with them as a coach who hasn't coached them before. ... They've both had a great attitude. They've both worked extremely hard to put themselves in this position to come back and contribute."

Good started 14 games for the Raiders in 2020, while Drake had over 500 total scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns before he was sidelined by injury last season.

Quote of the day

"This is a very, very talented football team. Talent doesn't always win you games. You have to be a well coached, fundamentally sound football team, but starting with talent on the team usually helps." Duron Harmon

