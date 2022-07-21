Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels focusing team on the basics as 2022 Training Camp gets underway

Training Camp has arrived and the Silver and Black's first preseason game is just two weeks away.
But before we look too far ahead, there's plenty of fundamentals to learn and schemes to lock down for all players during camp, as Head Coach Josh McDaniels told the media before the team's first practice.
Read through for some of the best quotes from coach's press conference.
On his first Training Camp with the Raiders:
"It's always a great feeling to get in there with the team, the entire team. You can see how excited they are. Eager to get to work, eager to start becoming whatever it is we're going to be able to become this year. The coaching staff's been eager to get out there on the grass and start coaching. It's the thing we love to do most in our profession and certainly, there's a lot of anticipation and excitement today."
On if preparing for camp as a head coach is different:
"There's definitely some different feelings. I think the overall concept of Training Camp is something that you're used to if you've done it enough. I just think the anxiety you feel is a good thing because you want to do right in your position, your job. ... I feel like I've gone through a few of these and just really trying to enjoy the process of being a head coach at this point."
On expectations going into camp:
"The only expectation we have is we're going to go out there and work extremely hard to try to be the best team we can be each day and improve. At this point in time ... we're in a complete foundational building-type phase. We're not thinking about opponents and games and strategies and those kind of things. This is about fundamentals and techniques and conditioning and communication. Learning each other and knowing how to work with different groups of your teammates."
On playing in the Hall of Fame Game:
"Interestingly enough, a lot of our players and coaches have never been [to the Pro Football Hall of Fame]. It's a pretty cool fraternity. When you get an opportunity to go through there, it's humbling to see all the history and tradition, and you're a part of it. Our team will be eager to do that. Looking forward to all that's going to come with that, but certainly, the most important part of that trip will be what we can do on the field and how we can improve as a football team."
On the quarterbacks room:
"That room has been really an interesting room. You get to know these guys, they work really hard, they really help and complement one another. You'll see that on the practice field too."
