Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels focusing team on the basics as 2022 Training Camp gets underway

Jul 21, 2022 at 01:30 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Training Camp has arrived and the Silver and Black's first preseason game is just two weeks away.

But before we look too far ahead, there's plenty of fundamentals to learn and schemes to lock down for all players during camp, as Head Coach Josh McDaniels told the media before the team's first practice.

Read through for some of the best quotes from coach's press conference.

On his first Training Camp with the Raiders:

"It's always a great feeling to get in there with the team, the entire team. You can see how excited they are. Eager to get to work, eager to start becoming whatever it is we're going to be able to become this year. The coaching staff's been eager to get out there on the grass and start coaching. It's the thing we love to do most in our profession and certainly, there's a lot of anticipation and excitement today."

On if preparing for camp as a head coach is different:

"There's definitely some different feelings. I think the overall concept of Training Camp is something that you're used to if you've done it enough. I just think the anxiety you feel is a good thing because you want to do right in your position, your job. ... I feel like I've gone through a few of these and just really trying to enjoy the process of being a head coach at this point."

On expectations going into camp:

"The only expectation we have is we're going to go out there and work extremely hard to try to be the best team we can be each day and improve. At this point in time ... we're in a complete foundational building-type phase. We're not thinking about opponents and games and strategies and those kind of things. This is about fundamentals and techniques and conditioning and communication. Learning each other and knowing how to work with different groups of your teammates."

On playing in the Hall of Fame Game:

"Interestingly enough, a lot of our players and coaches have never been [to the Pro Football Hall of Fame]. It's a pretty cool fraternity. When you get an opportunity to go through there, it's humbling to see all the history and tradition, and you're a part of it. Our team will be eager to do that. Looking forward to all that's going to come with that, but certainly, the most important part of that trip will be what we can do on the field and how we can improve as a football team."

On the quarterbacks room:

"That room has been really an interesting room. You get to know these guys, they work really hard, they really help and complement one another. You'll see that on the practice field too."

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: McDaniels 'can't say enough' about team's work ethic as minicamp begins

Check out some of the best quotes from the head coach's Tuesday media availability.

news

Quick Hits: Players talk new coaching staff and roster additions following Day 3 of OTAs

Read through for some of the best quotes from Denzel Perryman, Kolton Miller and Maxx Crosby during Thursday's media availability.

news

Quick Hits: Derek Carr ecstatic to remain in the Silver and Black

Read through for some of the best quotes from Carr's Wednesday media availability.

news

Quick Hits: GM Dave Ziegler talks free agency strategy, Raiders' newest roster additions

On Monday at the NFL owners meetings, Ziegler gave some insight into the Silver and Black's patient approach to free agency.

news

Quick Hits: Davante Adams introduces himself to Raider Nation

Read through for some of the top quotes from the five-time Pro Bowler's first press conference

news

Quick Hits: Raiders' new coordinators address the media for the first time in the Silver and Black

Read through for some of the best quotes from Patrick Graham, Mick Lombardi and Tom McMahon.

news

Quick Hits: Raiders enjoying themselves in first day of Pro Bowl practice

The Silver and Black's four Pro Bowlers spoke with the media about their experiences on the AFC roster so far.

news

'No one ever wavered': Rich Bisaccia reflects on season as Raiders interim head coach

Take a look at notable quotes from Bisaccia after he addressed the media Monday afternoon as the Raiders' 2021 season comes to a close.

news

Quick Hits: The Raiders are already looking forward to next season

Several players took time to reflect on their season and look forward to the future during their end of season press conferences.

news

Quick Hits: The Raiders are fully aware of what's at stake this Sunday

The Silver and Black have mentally prepared themselves for a playoff caliber battle at home this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Quick Hits: Bisaccia discusses who stood out in the victory over Cleveland

Here are the best soundbites from the interim head coach's Tuesday media availability.

Advertising