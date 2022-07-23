Training Camp Notebook 7/23: Hard work is seemingly paying off for Alex Leatherwood

From the eyes of Peter King

From King's viewpoint, the biggest storylines coming out of Training Camp include what Alex Leatherwood's role will be in this new offense, and who will be the starting wideout opposite of Davante Adams . King said he's personally "bullish on Mack Hollins ," stating he believes the former Dolphins receiver is capable of being thrust into that role.

"Everybody kind of looks at the Raiders and thinks there really isn't a place for another wide receiver to get touches, but I don't think that's the case at all," said King. "In the NFL today, you better have a really good third and fourth receiver for injury reasons and because they're going to play a lot of snaps. Derek Carr is going to throw to the guy who's open. So, I think that is going to be an interesting thing, looking at guys like Keelan Cole, and Hollins, Demarcus Robinson. I think that's a big story here."