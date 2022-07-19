2022 Position Breakdown: Established leadership of Denzel Perryman, Jayon Brown set to guide linebackers 

The linebackers have an established leader and playmaker in Denzel Perryman. The former Miami Hurricane was traded to the Raiders right before 2021 Training Camp to help out a depleted and injured linebacking corps, a trade that resulted in 154 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and a Pro Bowl selection for Perryman.

"I've known him for a while obviously, maybe not on a personal level, but from afar. What he brings is not even just swag, but attitude and professionalism," linebackers coach Antonio Pierce said of Perryman during minicamp. "I'll say more importantly, leadership. When he talks, the room gets a little quieter and you want that from somebody on your defense, and you really like that from the linebacker position. Being biased a little bit, you want the heart of your team in that linebacker room. And he really carries that and obviously, he has fun doing it. I think that makes my job easier as well."