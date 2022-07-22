Derek Carr getting in sync with new offensive coordinator, receivers early in Training Camp

Jul 22, 2022 at 01:14 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Even with the talent the Raiders offense has at its disposal, it will take Training Camp and the preseason for everything to get in sync.

Most of the moving parts of the offense are still relatively new. Derek Carr, going into his ninth season, has a new head coach, new offensive coordinator and a variety of new receivers. Carr has been in the lab with offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, learning from each other as the new offense develops.

"When you come into Training Camp, you're hoping to see guys have great attitudes, their willingness to work hard and obviously their retention from the spring," Lombardi told the media Friday morning.

"Being a new system, we put in a lot of new stuff they're not used to. … Really encouraged so far for the guys' attitudes, it's been extraordinary – both in the meeting room and on the field. Then you go out there and look at their effort, which I can't speak highly enough of in these past two days."

The relationship Lombardi is forming with his quarterback has been growing exponentially since OTAs and minicamp, citing Carr's work ethic and attention to detail as a couple of things that impress him.

"His willingness to work hard, accept anything and do whatever necessary to help the team win," Lombardi said. "I think that's been the case for not only him, but most of the guys in the offense. Showing up early, staying late, spending some extra time with some extra people. Whether it's helping the running backs or the receivers, that's a quarterback's role. Not only Derek does that, but Jarrett Stidham, Nick Mullens and even Chase Garbers, they've bought into being that role as a quarterback."

The Raiders added seven wide receivers in the offseason including Keelan Cole, Mack Hollins, Demarcus Robinson and All-Pro Davante Adams. They find themselves in the same boat as Carr, trying to learn and grow within the new offense with Lombardi.

The wide receiver room could possibly be the deepest position group on the team, and according to Carr, a group that has been diligent about putting things in motion for the offense.

"I think they've all flashed the talent that they possess and the reason that they're in the NFL," Carr said. "I'll say one thing, they all put their heads down and work. They don't say much. I've been around some more expressive groups, I've been around some quieter groups, and these guys – they're all ball. It's all football.

"They're very professional about their business, the whole room is. A lot of the guys that may not even get talked about that have flashed, you're like, 'Wow, this guy.' Obviously, we've got a good GM and head coach who have found talent and they've brought them in to compete against each other. ... It'll be a fun thing to watch as camp goes on, for sure."

