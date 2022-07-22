Derek Carr getting in sync with new offensive coordinator, receivers early in Training Camp

The Raiders added seven wide receivers in the offseason including Keelan Cole, Mack Hollins, Demarcus Robinson and All-Pro Davante Adams. They find themselves in the same boat as Carr, trying to learn and grow within the new offense with Lombardi.

The wide receiver room could possibly be the deepest position group on the team, and according to Carr, a group that has been diligent about putting things in motion for the offense.

"I think they've all flashed the talent that they possess and the reason that they're in the NFL," Carr said. "I'll say one thing, they all put their heads down and work. They don't say much. I've been around some more expressive groups, I've been around some quieter groups, and these guys – they're all ball. It's all football.