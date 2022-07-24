Training Camp Notebook 7/24: Keelan Cole showing flashes in deep wide receiver room

A little healthy competition

Where Mullens has the edge on Stidham in NFL game experience, Stidham is already familiar with McDaniels and his offense spending two seasons with New England. Both have been seeing a significant amount of snaps through Training Camp, along with UDFA Chase Garbers .

"First of all, those guys work so hard," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said on Friday. "They meet extra with Coach [Bo] Hardegree on a daily basis during special teams and whenever there's an opportunity to meet. And then they're meeting on their own, they're pushing each other. I think that competition can bring out the best in each one of them. As opposed from physical attributes, but their mental attribute is something that we really enjoy coaching and their eagerness to learn is something that I would think that is one of their strengths."