Training Camp Notebook 7/24: Keelan Cole showing flashes in deep wide receiver room

Jul 24, 2022 at 02:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

So far, things have been going well for the Raiders at Training Camp. The Silver and Black are three days away from throwing on pads for practice, while still trying to get acclimated to the new systems being put in place.

"I like the way we're working," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Saturday morning. "I think schematically, we have a long way to go before we can really say, 'We're good at this.' We're going to try and get good at a lot of things. ... I think there's a lot to be done."

Now let's get into a few things that stood out from the Raiders' fourth Training Camp practice.

Nice day for No. 84

While Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow garner most of the headlines for the Raiders wide receivers, Keelan Cole looked very good Sunday morning as well.

The receiver did a good job getting separation and yards after the catch during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. What's also impressive is that he seemed able to find chemistry with all of the quarterbacks on the roster throughout the practice.

This isn't Cole's first rodeo though, as he's also found consistent success within the NFL. As he goes into his sixth season with his third team, he's only missed two games and has 13 career touchdowns.

Related Links

A little healthy competition

The backup quarterback competition is starting to heat up between Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham.

Where Mullens has the edge on Stidham in NFL game experience, Stidham is already familiar with McDaniels and his offense spending two seasons with New England. Both have been seeing a significant amount of snaps through Training Camp, along with UDFA Chase Garbers.

"First of all, those guys work so hard," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said on Friday. "They meet extra with Coach [Bo] Hardegree on a daily basis during special teams and whenever there's an opportunity to meet. And then they're meeting on their own, they're pushing each other. I think that competition can bring out the best in each one of them. As opposed from physical attributes, but their mental attribute is something that we really enjoy coaching and their eagerness to learn is something that I would think that is one of their strengths."

Aces in the building

There were two notable guests in the stands at Sunday's practice from the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon and starting guard Kelsey Plum came to see the Raiders put in work. Hammon and the Aces clinched a playoff berth Saturday night with a 84-66 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Plum was named the 2022 WNBA All-Star game MVP.

Quote of the day

I've never been the type of guy to be complacent or be content in the spot that I'm at. I always feel that I can get better, and I know I can get better. Davante Adams

