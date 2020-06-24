Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 10:00 AM

KSNV-TV News 3 teams up with the Las Vegas Raiders for training camp and regular season programming

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Las Vegas, NV (June 23, 2020) – KSNV-TV (News 3) is proud to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders on an exclusive series of programming and content that will feature the Raiders and their inaugural season.

News 3 will be airing an exclusive four-part series focusing on the team's training camp and regular season. Fans will get a first-hand look at the Raiders organization, weeks before the team plays its first ever home game at Allegiant Stadium. Furthermore, News 3 will be airing a behind the scenes Raiders magazine-style show which will include human interest stories and player profiles.

In addition to the training camp and magazine-style program, News 3 is also home to Sunday Night Football on NBC. Currently, the Raiders are scheduled to play two Sunday night home games on KSNV. On October 25th, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady visit Las Vegas, and November 22nd will be a marquee home game against the defending Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs. 

News 3 will also feature Raiders content in their news and sportscasts, as well as integration into Thursday Night Lights on its sister station My LVTV. My LVTV will air 14 live local high school football games and provides a strong community and school district relationship with the Raiders.

"The Raiders are excited to partner with News 3 to bring team coverage to fans in Las Vegas each week," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "News 3 will provide Raiders news and updates from training camp through the regular season and two Sunday Night Football games broadcast on NBC are among the highlights scheduled for Allegiant Stadium this season."

Much of the original programming airing on News 3 will be created in the Raiders brand-new Cox Studios located in Henderson, NV at the team's Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.  

"All of us at News 3 are extremely excited and proud to partner with the Raiders," said Larry Strumwasser, Vice President/General Manager of KSNV-TV. "The Las Vegas market has truly become a major sports hub and destination for sports fans all across the country."

News Director, Stephanie Wheatley, also added, "Las Vegas becoming an NFL town is one of the biggest news events of the year. News 3 and our award-winning sports department are thrilled to have a part in it."

