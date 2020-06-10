KTNV partners with Las Vegas Raiders to air Monday Night Football game, weekly series

LAS VEGAS – KTNV ABC 13 Action News in Las Vegas is proud to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders on a series of broadcast and digital coverage of the team's inaugural season in its new home.

Kicking off with a special edition of Monday Night Football returning to ABC, KTNV will air the Raiders' first-ever regular season home game at Allegiant Stadium at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 21.

The station also will begin airing an exclusive 30-minute weekly Raiders-themed program Saturdays this fall at 8:30 p.m. The show will feature a roundtable discussion on the biggest Raiders stories of the week with a mix of beat writers, media personalities and celebrities.

"The excitement is overflowing in Las Vegas as we eagerly await the team's first home game in Las Vegas. 13 Action News is planning extensive coverage of the Raider's Las Vegas debut season and the team's impact on the Southern Nevada community," said Chris Way, KTNV's vice president and general manager. "We look forward to continuing KTNV's partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders well into the future and connecting fans with this engaging programming."

KTNV also will air the Las Vegas Raiders annual NFL Draft special, the first of which aired this past April. The partnership is part of a multi-year deal between KTNV and the Raiders.

"The Raiders are proud to partner with KTNV ABC 13 as part of the Silver and Black's broadcast package in Las Vegas," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "The organization is excited to make its regular season debut at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football on KTNV and will maintain a presence on the station's airwaves throughout the season."

Much of the original Raiders-focused programming airing on KTNV will be created in the team's brand-new Cox Studios, located in Henderson, Nevada, at the team's Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

About KTNV

KTNV-TV is the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas, Nevada owned and operated by The E.W. Scripps Company. The station is committed to making Las Vegas a better place for all families and communities here in Southern Nevada. 13 Action News strives to solve problems for locals, problems that government and big business often ignore. The KTNV team is the station that asks the tough questions and holds those in power accountable.