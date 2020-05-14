Thursday, May 14, 2020 08:32 AM

KVVU FOX5 named Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders with multi-year extension

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Media Relations

Local Las Vegas TV Station & Raiders agree to multi-year extension

LAS VEGAS (May 14, 2020) – KVVU FOX5, a Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) owned television station and Las Vegas' top rated news, entertainment and information provider, alongside the NFL's newly relocated Raiders announced today the extension of their partnership making KVVU the Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

As the Official Broadcast Home of the Raiders, KVVU FOX5 will have the exclusive market rights to carry the Raiders pre-season games, along with producing and airing the pre-game shows for those matchups. During the NFL's regular season, KVVU will have the same market exclusivity to air the Raiders post-game shows and Jon Gruden's weekly press conferences. In addition, KVVU will air the Las Vegas Raiders Season Preview Show. 

The local FOX affiliate and Raiders will also continue their successful community outreach partnership by creating new community wide initiatives and programs that support and strengthen the Southern Nevada communities. 

"FOX5 is thrilled to extend our Raiders partnership as their Official Broadcast Home this inaugural year in Las Vegas and years beyond." said Michael Korr, Vice President/General Manager of KVVU FOX5 TV. "We will continue to provide the most in-depth Raider news and coverage, in addition to pre-season games, press conferences and post-game shows as we finally get to enjoy Raiders football in Las Vegas."

"The Raiders are excited to continue our partnership with FOX5 as the team's official broadcast home in Las Vegas," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "Together we remain committed to providing the best Raiders content and coverage to Raiders fans in Southern Nevada and throughout the Raider Nation."

Much of the original programming airing on KVVU FOX5 will be created in the Raiders brand-new Cox Studios located in Henderson, NV at the team's Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. 

KVVU first partnered with the Raiders, in 2017, when the Oakland Raiders announced the future move to Las Vegas. The NFL franchise selected the television station as their Official Las Vegas Broadcast Home to exclusively partner with for image and brand introduction and transition, growing the Las Vegas fan base, community outreach and supporting Las Vegas organizations, non-profits, and other initiatives.

"During our initial 3-year partnership, KVVU and Raiders successfully partnered on countless initiatives, fan building experiences, community campaigns, and exclusive Raiders news, content and programming," said Terri Peck, KVVU Station Manager. "Our partnership has been strong from the start and has felt like family, as we have tremendous respect for their staff and the organization. We are extremely excited to finally welcome the team to our hometown and continue our winning partnership."

About KVVU FOX5
KVVU FOX5 is Southern Nevada's leading news, information and lifestyle & entertainment provider across all media platforms including broadcast television, digital; www.fox5vegas.com social media, mobile, and OTT with an emphasis on local content, programming and community engagement. 

KVVU FOX5, owned by Meredith Corporation, produces and delivers 60+ hours of news weekly to the largest audience share in Las Vegas market reaching the majority of Las Vegas households. KVVU is the broadcast market leader in community outreach with brands Take 5 to Care and Surprise Squad, in addition to providing creative and effective advertising and marketing solutions with Meredith Las Vegas, www.meredithlasvegas.com.

About Meredith Corporation
Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of U.S. women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 and 13 in Top 50 markets. Meredith's stations produce approximately 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations.

Advertising