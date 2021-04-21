Raiders 2021 schedule to be released May 12

The National Football League announced today that the 2021 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app on Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '21 Presented by Verizon which breaks down the 2021 NFL regular season schedule, division-by-division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

NFL.com and the NFL app will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.