Raiders 2021 schedule to be released May 12

Opponents_1920x1080_BearsHOME

The National Football League announced today that the 2021 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app on Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '21 Presented by Verizon which breaks down the 2021 NFL regular season schedule, division-by-division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

NFL.com and the NFL app will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.

The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time, providing fans an extra week of regular-season NFL action. The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season, with the AFC as the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.

Here's the full list of the Silver and Black's 2021 home and away opponents:

Home Opponents

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears

Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team

Away Opponents

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Future Opponents: 2021

Preview the Raiders' 2021 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens Last meeting at home: October 8, 2017.
1 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens

Last meeting at home: October 8, 2017.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears Last meeting in London: October 6, 2019.
2 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Last meeting in London: October 6, 2019.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Last meeting at home: November 17, 2019.
3 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Last meeting at home: November 17, 2019.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at home: November 15, 2020.
4 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2020.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Las meeting at home: November 22, 2020.
5 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Las meeting at home: November 22, 2020.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at home: December 17, 2020.
6 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at home: December 17, 2020.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins Last meeting at home: December 26, 2020.
7 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

Last meeting at home: December 26, 2020.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Last meeting at home: November 3, 2013.
8 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Last meeting at home: November 3, 2013.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team Last meeting at home: September 29, 2013.
9 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team

Last meeting at home: September 29, 2013.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns Last meeting in Cleveland: November 1, 2020.
10 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Last meeting in Cleveland: November 1, 2020.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys Last meeting in Arlington: November 10, 2013.
11 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Last meeting in Arlington: November 10, 2013.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting in Denver: January 3, 2021.
12 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting in Denver: January 3, 2021.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Last meeting in Indianapolis: September 29, 2019.
13 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Last meeting in Indianapolis: September 29, 2019.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting in Kansas City: October 11, 2020.
14 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting in Kansas City: October 11, 2020.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting in Los Angeles: November 8, 2020.
15 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting in Los Angeles: November 8, 2020.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants Last meeting in New York: November 28, 2013.
16 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants

Last meeting in New York: November 28, 2013.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburg Steelers Last meeting in Pittsburgh: November 8, 2015.
17 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburg Steelers

Last meeting in Pittsburgh: November 8, 2015.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
