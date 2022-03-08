Raiders announce 2022 coaching additions

Graham: Enters his first season with the Raiders as the defensive coordinator, bringing with him 13 years of NFL experience…Spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator in his second stint with the New York Giants, having previously coached the defensive line with the club from 2016-17…Earned his first defensive coordinator position with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 after spending the 2017 season with the Green Bay Packers as the inside linebackers coach/defensive run game coordinator…Graham began his NFL coaching career in New England, where he spent seven seasons with the Patriots (2009-15), working with current Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels from 2012-15…Prior to entering the NFL, Graham spent seven seasons coaching collegiately at Notre Dame, Richmond and Wagner College.

Ash: Enters his first season as defensive backs coach for the Raiders…Ash entered the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, serving as the defensive backs/safeties coach in 2021…Prior to his time with the Jaguars, Ash coached at the collegiate level for 24 seasons, including one year as defensive coordinator at Texas in 2020 and four years as head coach at Rutgers from 2016-19…Ash also had stops at Ohio State, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Iowa State, San Diego State and Drake.

Feeney: Joins the Raiders as defensive quality control coach after spending the previous three seasons (2019-21) as the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Akron…Prior to his time at Akron, Feeney spent two years (2017-18) at Tennessee-Chattanooga, serving as the inside linebackers coach in 2017 and defensive coordinator in 2018…Feeney began his coaching career at his alma mater of John Carroll, serving as the linebackers coach for three seasons (2014-16).

Okam: Enters his first season as defensive line coach for the Raiders…Okam most recently spent two seasons (2020-21) with the Carolina Panthers, transitioning from assistant defensive line coach in 2020 to defensive line coach in 2021…Prior to his time in Carolina, Okam spent two seasons as the defensive line coach at Baylor (2018-19)…He began his coaching career at Rice, working with the defensive line from 2014-17…Okam brings four years of NFL playing experience as a defensive tackle with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.

Pierce: Joins the Raiders as the linebackers coach, having spent the past four seasons coaching in multiple roles at Arizona State…Pierce served as the linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator at ASU from 2018-19 before being promoted to associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach in 2020 and associate head coach/defensive coordinator in 2021…Prior to his stint at Arizona State, Pierce spent four seasons as head coach of the Long Beach Poly High School following a nine-year career in the NFL…During his nine-year NFL career, Pierce played for Washington (2001-04) and the New York Giants (2005-09).

Ryan: Returns to the Raiders for his first season as senior defensive assistant coach in 2022…Ryan brings 31 years of coaching experience to the post, including 21 seasons in the NFL ranks…Ryan most recently served as the inside linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 and Washington in 2019…He has served as the defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders (2004-08), Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Dallas Cowboys (2011-12) and New Orleans Saints (2013-15)...Ryan also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (1994-95), New England Patriots (2000-03) and Buffalo Bills (2016).

Simmons: Enters his first season as defensive backs/pass game coordinator coach for the Raiders…Simmons spent the past two seasons (2020-21) as the defensive pass game coordinator for the Carolina Panthers…Prior to joining the Panthers, Simmons spent nine seasons (2011-19) in various roles for the Green Bay Packers…He brings 21 years of NFL experience to the post, including 10 years of playing experience as a safety and special teams standout for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.

Lombardi: Embarks on his first season as offensive coordinator with the Raiders in 2022…Joins the Silver and Black having spent the previous three years with the New England Patriots, serving as the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 before being promoted to the wide receivers coach in 2020-21…Prior to rejoining the Patriots, Lombardi served as an offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach with the New York Jets from 2017-18…Spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2013-16, holding multiple positions during his tenure including assistant to the head coach, offensive assistant, defensive assistant and quality control coach…Entered the NFL with the Patriots, serving as a scouting assistant from 2011-12…Began his coaching career at his alma mater, Fordham, as a student assistant coach from 2009-10.

Bennett: Enters his 30th season in the NFL, returning for his fifth year with the Silver and Black as the club's wide receivers coach…Bennett originally joined the Raiders in 2018 having spent the previous 17 seasons with the Green Bay Packers in multiple roles, serving as the team's offensive coordinator from 2015-17, wide receivers coach from 2011-14, running backs coach from 2005-10 and as the team's director of player development from 2001-04…Bennett also spent five seasons playing running back for the Packers…As a player and coach, Bennett has won 11 division titles, appeared in six conference championships and won both Super Bowl XXXI in 1996 and XLV in 2010.

Bricillo: Joins the Raiders as the offensive line coach, bringing with him 17 years of coaching experience to the post…Bricillo entered the NFL with the New England Patriots in 2019, serving as a coaching assistant before being promoted to offensive line coach in 2020-21…Prior to New England, Bricillo spent nine years coaching the offensive line at Youngstown State from 2010-18…Bricillo spent the 2009 season as an offensive assistant coach at Illinois and worked at Akron as director of video services in 2006 and a coaching assistant from 2007-08…Bricillo began his collegiate coaching career at his alma mater, Duquesne, as the offensive line coach in 2005.

Clemmons: Returns for his third season with the Raiders and second as the assistant offensive line coach…Clemmons held the role of offensive quality control coach in 2020…Prior to the NFL, he served as a graduate assistant at Tennessee from 2016-18 before being promoted to offensive quality control analyst in 2019…Clemmons began his coaching career as an offensive intern at Eastern Kentucky in 2015…Played tackle at Western Kentucky from 2010-14, and played one season in the CFL for the Ottawa Redblacks.

Hardegree: Enters his first season as the quarterbacks coach of the Raiders…Hardegree spent last season as the quality control/quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots, following two years as an offensive assistant with the New York Jets (2019-20)…Prior to his time in New York, he worked as the quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins (2016-18)…Hardegree entered the NFL coaching ranks as an offensive quality control coach for the Denver Broncos in 2014 before joining the Chicago Bears in 2015 as an offensive assistant…Spent six seasons coaching at the college level with Duke (2008-10) and LSU (2011-13)…Played quarterback at Tennessee from 2004-07.

Polamalu: Embarks on his first season as running backs coach for the Raiders, bringing 31 years of coaching experience to the post…Polamalu spent the past five years serving in the same role with the Minnesota Vikings…Polamalu entered the NFL as the running backs coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2004 before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in the same role from 2005-09…Spent 18 years coaching collegiately, making stops at UCLA, USC, San Diego State and Colorado…Played fullback and linebacker at USC from 1982-85.

Schuplinski: Joins the Silver and Black in 2022 as senior offensive assistant, bringing 10 years of NFL experience to the post…Schuplinski most recently served as the quarterbacks coach with the New York Giants (2020-21)…Prior to joining the Giants, Schuplinski held the same position with the Miami Dolphins in 2019…Schuplinski entered the NFL with the New England Patriots, serving as a coaching assistant from 2013-15 before being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach from 2016-18…Prior to entering the NFL, spent six seasons as the linebackers and special teams coach at Case Western Reserve from 2007-12…Schuplinski was the head coach and athletics director at Trinity High School in Garfield Heights, Ohio, from 2002-06…He began his coaching career as a running backs and special teams coach at this alma mater, John Carroll, from 2000-01…Schuplinski played collegiately at John Carroll where he was teammates with Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

Singler: Enters his first season as offensive quality control coach with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022…Singler spent the past four seasons at Duke, serving as a football analyst in his first three seasons (2018-20) before being promoted to offensive quality control coordinator in 2021…Prior to Duke, Singler served two seasons (2016-17) as offensive quality control coach at his alma mater, Oregon State…Singler played three seasons as a wide receiver at Oregon State and earned his degree in business administration marketing.

McMahon: Enters his first season as special teams coordinator of the Raiders…McMahon is a 30-year coaching veteran who has coached special teams at the NFL level for the past 15 years…He most recently served as the Denver Broncos' special teams coordinator from 2018-21…Prior to Denver, McMahon worked as a special teams coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts (2013-17), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and St. Louis Rams (2009-11)…He began his NFL career as an assistant special teams coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2007-08…Prior to the NFL, McMahon coached in a variety of roles at the collegiate level for 14 seasons, including stops with Louisville, Utah State and Carroll College.

Drayton: Embarks on his 24th coaching season and first with the Raiders as the assistant special teams coach…Drayton joins the Silver and Black after spending the last four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, serving as the assistant special teams coach from 2018-20 before being promoted to special teams coordinator in 2021…Drayton entered the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, serving as the assistant special teams coach from 2016-17…Prior to entering the league, Drayton spent 17 seasons coaching at multiple levels including college, high school, Arena Football League 2 and American Football International.

Sheldon: Enters his first season as Director of Football Research and Strategy with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, bringing with him 20 years of experience in coaching, analytics and video…Sheldon spent last season as a senior analyst for the Denver Broncos…Prior to Denver, he worked as the director of football research and strategy with the New York Jets (2019-20) and Miami Dolphins (2017-18)…He also served as director of analytics and football research for the Chicago Bears from 2015-16…From 2013-14, Sheldon worked as the director of sports solutions development at Zebra Technologies, the official on-field player-tracking provider of the NFL…Sheldon spent 12 seasons as a coach at the professional level, most recently as linebackers coach for the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL in 2012…Served as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-11 and coached linebackers with the Buffalo Bills from 2006-09…Sheldon entered the NFL coaching ranks with the St. Louis Rams from 2001-05, where he was a defensive and special teams assistant…Sheldon began his coaching career at Wisconsin (1997-99), where he served as a graduate assistant and helped coach the secondary…A former defense back at Minnesota (1987-91), he earned his bachelor's degree from UMN's Carlson School of Management and earned his MBA from Wisconsin.

Neibel: Enters his 11th overall season with the Raiders, having previously spent six seasons with the Silver and Black (2003-08)…Spent two seasons (2017-18) with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the club's athletic performance specialist/physical therapy assistant…Prior to his stint with the Jaguars, Neibel spent six years (2011-16) with the Atlanta Falcons in a variety of roles, including strength and conditioning assistant (2011-12), head strength and conditioning coach (2013-15) and elevating to athletic performance manager during his last year with the team in 2016…Also worked with the San Francisco Giants as a strength and conditioning consultant from 2009-10.

Batiste: Enters his fifth season with the Raiders as a strength and conditioning assistant…Prior to his first NFL coaching season, Batiste spent four seasons playing in the CFL for the Edmonton Eskimos…Prior to joining the Eskimos, he spent five seasons as a player in the NFL (2007, 2009-12), making stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Washington…Batiste played four years at Louisiana-Lafayette and earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors as a senior in 2003.

Gruden: Enters his fifth season with the Raiders as a strength and conditioning assistant after spending his first two years in the NFL with Washington…Was promoted to assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2017 after serving as a strength and conditioning intern for Washington in 2016…Won gold at the International Powerlifting Federation's World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Belarus in 2017…Played tailback at Lafayette College from 2012-15.