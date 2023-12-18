Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient for their work in support of social justice

Dec 18, 2023 at 12:02 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
InspireChange_thumb_121823

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders announced their 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient. Angela Cook was recognized at the Raiders' Inspire Change game on Dec. 14, 2023, for going above and beyond in her pursuit of social justice. In addition to the surprise award recognition, Angela also received two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.

The Changemaker Award recognizes individuals in each NFL team market making a difference in their community across Inspire Change's four focus areas: education, economic advancement, police-community relations, and criminal justice reform. Angela works with Legal Aid of Southern Nevada's Children's Attorney Project as an Attorney who represents abused and neglected children.

After her tenure as President of the Las Vegas chapter of the National Bar Association, she continues to be a regular instructor with the Annual Youth & Justice Workshop, which teaches middle and high school youth how to create positive interactions with law enforcement, as well as know their Constitutional rights directly making an impact under the Inspire Change pillars in police-community relations, criminal justice reform, and education.

Cook serves on the board of Directors of the ACLU of Nevada. Additionally, she is an adjunct professor at UNLV's Criminal Justice Department and at the William S. Boyd School of Law. Angela recently finished her term as President of the Las Vegas Chapter of the National Bar Association (LVNBA), a position she held from 2021 to 2023. Under Cook's leadership on the executive Board and throughout her Presidency, the LVNBA raised and awarded over $120,000 in scholarships to law students from underrepresented backgrounds through the LVNBA's Annual Scholarship & Awards Gala.

Under Cook's leadership, the LVNBA lobbied, advocated, and assisted in drafting and presenting state legislation that supports racial and social justice.

In addition to receiving special recognition at the Inspire Change game, Angela Cook will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation through Raiders Foundation paid directly to a mutually agreed upon non-profit organization in the area of social justice as defined by the NFL.

For more information on the 2023 Changemaker recipients, visit NFL.com/causes/inspire-change/changemakers.

