Las Vegas Raiders announce Homie as Official Real Estate Partner, joint effort to help Southern Nevadans during COVID crisis

Homie will offer fans 3D virtual tours of Allegiant Stadium
LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Raiders today announced a new partnership, naming Homie, a real estate company that is revolutionizing the real estate industry by leveraging technology and eliminating high fees and commissions, the "Official Real Estate Partner of the Raiders."
As the Official Real Estate Partner of the Raiders, fans will get the opportunity to learn more about the Silver and Black's new, state-of-the-art stadium via the Homie website and app. The Homie "Sold Listing" of Allegiant Stadium will include complete details and fun facts about the venue as well as a high-quality 3D virtual tour that brings fans inside the Stadium for a unique on-the-ground perspective.
In addition, the Raiders and Homie are partnering to help the Las Vegas community that has been especially hard hit during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Through its significant social media and digital presence, the Raiders will help to broaden awareness of Homie's efforts to keep people in their homes as the community continues to deal with an economic downturn due to shutdowns, record unemployment and an imminent housing crisis.
"The percentage of mortgage payments that are late, undoubtedly due to financial hardship during this unprecedented economic and healthcare crisis, continues to rise," said Kris Cuaresma-Primm, general manager of Homie in Las Vegas. "At Homie, we want Southern Nevadans to know we have their back and will help them stay in their homes by providing assistance to pay their mortgage and utility bills."
"We are pleased that our partnership with Homie consists of elements that assist with community efforts during these unprecedented times," said Raiders President Marc Badain.
"This partnership also allows for the public to gain virtual access to Allegiant Stadium giving them an exclusive look at the new home of the Raiders."
As part of its Homie Helps initiative, the company is donating up to $100,000 to a local charity that helps provides assistance to help Las Vegans most impacted by COVID-19 avoid home foreclosure and pay utility bills. Homie donated an initial $10,000 and will donate $500 for every home bought or sold with the company in Southern Nevada.
Homie already saves home sellers thousands of dollars by charging a low flat listing fee instead of high real estate commissions. For homeowners who must now sell their homes because of personal financial hardship due to COVID-19, Homie is also waiving its $2,500 listing fee.
ABOUT HOMIE
Homie is a real estate technology company changing the way real estate is bought and sold by eliminating high fees and commissions. The company simplifies an outdated and overcomplicated process through a combination of technology and full-service real estate agent support. With real estate, home loans, closing services, and insurance, the Homie Tech family is making every aspect of buying and selling a home simple, affordable, and enjoyable. Finally, the way modern real estate should be. To learn more, visit https://www.homie.com/
ABOUT ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a global events destination, highlighted by the arrival of the iconic Raiders. Allegiant Stadium is ideally located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically advanced stadium will host world-class entertainment including concerts and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl, as well as become the home of UNLV Football. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually, while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.