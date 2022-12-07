Las Vegas Raiders Announce Return of 'Raiders 5K'

HENDERSON, Nev. –The Las Vegas Raiders have announced the organization will bring back its "Raiders 5K," benefiting the Raiders Foundation at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 4. The event will raise funds and awareness for mental health in the fight to end teen suicide in Nevada.

"Nevada's teen suicide rate is among the highest in the nation and is the 8th leading cause of death in our state," said Alan Diskin, Raiders Foundation executive director. "The Raider 5K and opportunities like this, where we can gather as a community to raise awareness and make a difference, is what the Raiders Foundation is all about."

The annual Raiders 5K, presented by Intermountain Healthcare, will be held both virtually and for the first time, in person. Participants running the race in-person will start and finish at Allegiant Stadium.

"We are a resilient community here in Las Vegas and throughout Raider Nation," said Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders. "This city has proven time and time again that when we come together to make a collective impact, we are powerful. We are proud of our incredible fans, family and community who join us in these initiatives to support healthy communities."

In 2021, the Las Vegas Raiders and Raiders 5K raised $25,000 for the Raiders Foundation. The Raiders Foundation will announce which local Las Vegas charity supporting mental health it will donate 5K funds to at a later date.

Pricing for entry will begin with early bird pricing at $50 for in-person runners and $40 for virtual runners. Season ticket holders will receive a 20% discount on entry. The 3.1 mile race will include an out-and-back format, with runners heading North along Polaris Avenue and turning East along W. Hacienda Avenue before making the turnaround back toward the stadium at S. Las Vegas Boulevard. An overview of the Raiders 5K route may be viewed here.

The 5K race for mental health awareness will feature a series of age-group races, where runners will self-seed. The chip timed race will start in waves with male and female groups 18 and under, 19–29, 30–39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and older.