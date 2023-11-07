Las Vegas Raiders assist in fulfilling wishes by hosting Make-A-Wish visits

The Las Vegas Raiders assisted in fulfilling the wishes of several children who are facing difficult medical situations.

The Raiders partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to host Alex, Clay, Tristen and Cruz, along with their families.

The Silver & Black were happy to provide the experience for the wish kids to visit the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Health Performance Center for an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience. This included a tour of the facility, a customized locker, watching walk-through practice, meeting the players, and dining in the team meal room.

On gameday, the kids and their families were treated to a VIP experience, including watching pregame warm-ups on the sidelines, with special visits by team President Sandra Douglass Morgan, Raiders players, and the Raiderettes. In addition to enjoying the game, the families also received a complimentary meal.