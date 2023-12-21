Las Vegas Raiders create holiday magic for community youth

Dec 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders hosted their second annual Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium. Upwards of 200 youth aged 6-12 years old participated in the event. Raiders players, their significant others, Raiderettes, Raider Rusher, and Raiders staff all volunteered their time to ensure the attendees, many from foster care, had an unforgettable experience.

Raiders players contributed funds to purchase toys for the event and to donate to other community toy drives. The stadium was transformed into a magical wonderland, where Raiders players – DE David Agoha, DT Matthew Butler, FB Jakob Johnson, G Jordan Meredith, DE Elerson Smith and DE Charles Snowden spent the evening helping children choose toys. The festive night included arts and crafts, an ice-skating rink, fun games, and a playful inflatable area. In addition, Quaker Oats Company donated 250 packets of oatmeal and Frito Lay donated 300 bags of chips for guests to take home.

Beneficiaries of the donated toys included Child Haven, Parkdale Recreation Center, Stupak Recreation Center, Neighborhood Recreation Center, Silver Mesa Recreation Center, Café Lola Chari-Tea and Toy Drive benefiting Olive Crest, Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and La Campensina's Winter Wonderland Festival, SafeNest Adopt-A-Family, and three Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Departments.

Additionally, Raiders Employee Resource Groups purchased $10,000 worth of essential items and toys for students and families attending Acelero's thirteen locations across Southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas Raiders remain committed to uplifting the community through positive acts of service, fostering a sense of belonging and unity, and ensuring a joyous holiday season for all.

Photos: Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders hosted a Youth Holiday Party for community members from local organizations at Allegiant Stadium to enjoy an evening of holiday fun.

Advertising