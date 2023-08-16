Las Vegas Raiders, members of Hawaii's 'Ninth Island,' lend support to Maui wildfire relief efforts

HENDERSON, Nev. – As proud members of Hawaii's "Ninth Island," the Las Vegas Raiders have launched a variety of efforts to lend support to wildfire relief in Maui. The Raiders Foundation will contribute $100,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation and Raiders employees will assemble care packages.

In a show of support on the field, Raiders players will wear a special "Ninth Island" t-shirt during warm-ups when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. The custom Raiders design will be available for purchase beginning Saturday at Raiders.com/shop. 100% of net proceeds raised will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Resilience Fund, where it will be directed to support the evolving needs within the community including food, shelter, and financial services.