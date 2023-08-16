Las Vegas Raiders, members of Hawaii's 'Ninth Island,' lend support to Maui wildfire relief efforts

Aug 16, 2023 at 04:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – As proud members of Hawaii's "Ninth Island," the Las Vegas Raiders have launched a variety of efforts to lend support to wildfire relief in Maui. The Raiders Foundation will contribute $100,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation and Raiders employees will assemble care packages.

In a show of support on the field, Raiders players will wear a special "Ninth Island" t-shirt during warm-ups when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. The custom Raiders design will be available for purchase beginning Saturday at Raiders.com/shop. 100% of net proceeds raised will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Resilience Fund, where it will be directed to support the evolving needs within the community including food, shelter, and financial services.

"Our hearts break for those impacted by the Maui wildfires, both in Hawaii and here in our community," said Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. "We hope our efforts remind those affected that our hearts are with them and we are sending them strength and comfort."

Aloha From Ninth Island Shirt (002)

Related Content

news

Raiders place T Brandon Parker on Reserve/Injured, sign WR Isaiah Zuber

Zuber rejoins the Raiders after a stint on the practice squad in 2022.
news

Raiders sign RB Darwin Thompson, re-sign LB Kana'i Mauga

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have waived/injured LB Darius Harris and WR DJ Turner.
news

Unprecedented agreement makes Multimedios Group the official multimedia outlet of Las Vegas Raiders across Mexico

Grupo Multimedios will broadcast all of the Las Vegas Raiders season exclusively through the RG Deportes Radio Network, the leading sports station in Monterrey and throughout Mexico.
news

Raiders sign RB Damien Williams

Williams has previously played for the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.
news

'Once a Raider, Always a Raider': Silver and Black Alumni huddle in Las Vegas for reunion

These valued former wearers of the Silver and Black will gather inside Allegiant Stadium to watch the Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers  and will be recognized during a special ceremony at halftime.
news

Charles Woodson's spirit Woodson Bourbon Whiskey announces partnership with Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

Woodson Bourbon Whiskey will become the official bourbon of the Raiders, marking the first time that a pro football player's company has been the official spirit sponsor of an NFL franchise.
news

Las Vegas Raiders support Southern Nevada teachers, students through wide array of back-to-school events

In an effort to ensure students feel their best, the Silver and Black teamed up with local small businesses for the second straight year to cover the cost of back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.
news

Raiders present check to support Palo Verde athletic program

The presentation took place inside the school's cafeteria while members of the Palo Verde boys and girls flag football teams served lunch to teachers and staff.
news

Raiders announce new hires and promotions to executive leadership team

Working closely with President Sandra Douglass Morgan, this multidisciplinary, highly experienced group of professionals will help guide the future of the Raiders by cultivating a culture of excellence both on and off the field.
news

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end has appeared in 62 games with 12 starts and recorded 83 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Raiders sign LB Darius Harris and QB Chase Garbers

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have released TE O.J. Howard, T Justin Murray and waived LB Kana'I Mauga.

Latest Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/16: Tyree Wilson takes the field, plus more notes from joint practice with Rams

Aug 16, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards details Wilson's first practice, Davante Adams' dominant showing and more from joint practice in Los Angeles.
gallery

Training Camp Practice: 8.16.23 | Raiders-Rams

Aug 16, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the field at California Lutheran University for a joint Training Camp practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Las Vegas Raiders, members of Hawaii's 'Ninth Island,' lend support to Maui wildfire relief efforts

Aug 16, 2023

In a show of support on the field, Raiders players will wear a special "Ninth Island" t-shirt during warm-ups when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. 
audio

Maxx Crosby, DeAndre Carter, Roderic Teamer and Greg Van Roten Presser - 8.16.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 16, 2023

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter, safety Roderic Teamer, guard Greg Van Roten and defensive end Maxx Crosby address the media following joint Training Camp practice with the Rams.
video

Maxx Crosby talks Tyree Wilson: 'It's awesome to see him out there with us'

Aug 16, 2023

Defensive end Maxx Crosby discusses joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson, his leadership and more.
video

Greg Van Roten: 'I'm just trying to do my best when my best is needed'

Aug 16, 2023

Guard Greg Van Roten talks joint practice with Los Angeles Rams, competition on the offensive line, tackle Kolton Miller and more.
video

Roderic Teamer: 'We always talk about the standard and playing up to it'

Aug 16, 2023

Safety Roderic Teamer talks joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, the impact the new additions to the team have made, rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson and more.
video

DeAndre Carter says it's a good opportunity facing the Rams in joint practices

Aug 16, 2023

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter discusses joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the team's mentality and more.
gallery

Photos: Raider Nation on Location at 2023 Utah Championship golf tournament

Aug 16, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders attended the 2023 Utah Championship golf tournament where attendees had the opportunity to play games and receive Raiders gear.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 8.16.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 16, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media prior to the first joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'A lot to be gained [at joint practices]'

Aug 16, 2023

Prior to the first joint Training Camp practice with the Rams, Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media to recap Preseason Week 1 and provide an injury update.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. 49ers

Aug 16, 2023

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' Preseason Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
View All
Advertising