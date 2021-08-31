Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for 2021 season

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit on their active roster.
WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Position
|Bushman, Matt
|TE
|Cotton Sr., Lester
|G
|Dickerson, Matt
|DT
|Doss, Keelan
|WR
|Emmons, B.J.
|RB
|Green, Gerri
|DE
|Groshek, Garrett
|RB
|Hamilton, Devery
|T
|Johnson, Isaiah
|CB
|Jones-Smith, Jaryd
|G/T
|Leavitt, Dallin
|S
|Morrissey, Jimmy
|C
|Poutasi, Jeremiah
|OL
|Ragas, Trey
|RB
|Richardson, Max
|LB
|Scott, Niles
|DT
|Stoner, Dillon
|WR
|Turner, DJ
|WR
|Vickers, Kendal
|DE
RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Position
|Brown, John
|WR
|Carrier, Derek
|TE
|Joseph, Karl
|S
|Omameh, Patrick
|G/T
|Wreh-Wilson, Blidi
|CB
WAIVED/INJURED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Position
|Bilal, Asmar
|LB
|Ellis, Alex
|TE
PLACED ON THE RESERVE/SUSPENDED LIST:
|Player
|Position
|Lawson, Nevin
|CB
