Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 Inactives vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Silver and Black face the Cincinnati Bengals in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
CB Keisean Nixon
RB Jalen Richard
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
DE Malcolm Koonce
T Jackson Barton
DT Kendal Vickers
The Silver and Black face the Cincinnati Bengals in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
CB Keisean Nixon
RB Jalen Richard
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
DE Malcolm Koonce
T Jackson Barton
DT Kendal Vickers
Before the Raiders take the field for Week 10, view the inactive players for today's game.
Before the Raiders take the field for Week 9, view the inactive players for today's game.
Before the Raiders take the field for Week 7, view the inactive players for today's game.
Before the Raiders take the field for Week 6, view the inactive players for today's game.
Before the Raiders take the field for Week 5, view the inactive players for today's game.
Before the Raiders take the field for Week 4, view the inactive players for today's game.
Before the Raiders take the field for Week 3, view the inactive players for today's game.
Before the Raiders take the field for Week 2, view the inactive players for today's game.
Before the Raiders take the field in Week 17, view the inactive players for today's game.
Before the Raiders take the field at Allegiant Stadium, view the inactive players for tonight's game.