Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 Inactives vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 21, 2021 at 11:35 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
week-11-inactives-bengals-2021

The Silver and Black face the Cincinnati Bengals in just 90 minutes.

Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:

CB Keisean Nixon

RB Jalen Richard

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

DE Malcolm Koonce

T Jackson Barton

DT Kendal Vickers

